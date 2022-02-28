At a young age, Marissa Cerda knew that if she put in hard work that her dream of college softball would come true. That dream will become reality for the Selma native and current Weber State University Wildcats softball player.
I knew it was going to happen, I worked so hard ever since I was 6,” Cerda said. “I knew I was going to play in college and was determined to play in college as long as I can.”
Cerda and the rest of her Wildcats teammates opened the 2022 season at the Grand Canyon Tournament Feb. 11 to Feb. 13 in Phoenix, Arizona. Cerda was a pinch runner in both games for the Wildcats.
“I am just looking to participate in any way I can and find my role be a team player,” Cerda said. “As a team, we are looking to stay humble and hungry and come out with Big Sky Championship.”
Cerda said that she can’t wait to put on the Weber State jersey for the first time and that she hopes to soak in the moment.
It is going to feel so good. I am so excited, and I can’t wait to travel,” Cerda said. “We are going to play in a tournament in Fullerton against teams like UCLA. I am so excited to play so much good competition. I could never imagine it happening this way.”
Cerda said that while she is ready for the season, she also had to learn many new lessons since graduating from Selma High School in 2021.
“The mentality of the game, I feel like I have always had but I have developed in skills fielding and hitting. Being a team player and being there for everyone else,” Cerda said. “Your team is going to be the best part of you. You will win as a team fail as a team and picking everyone else up. You can see everyone grow. I learned to be a better teammate.”
Cerda said that to learn what college softball is about, she had discussions with another former Selma Bears player, Clarissa Moreno, who is entering her sophomore season at Boise State University.
“I learned more how to manage my time. I am busy now. I lift weights every morning, and Practice four hour right after classes.,” Cerda said. “We also condition a lot more than it was in high school. It was a gradual type of learning for me. I’d talk to Clarissa Moreno and ask her questions; she would tell me what to expect.”
While Cerda comes from Selma, she said the work you put in that will determine how far you go.
The city doesn’t really matter, the amount of time you put into it and the amount of the hard work you put into it is what matters,” Cerda said. “Sometimes it is stressful but don’t give up. You will have an expectation of yourself that you might not reach. No matter where you go as long as you are playing softball and having fun, that is all that matters.”