Through last Thursday’s action and according to MaxPreps, the Selma High School girl’s volleyball Bears are one of nine undefeated teams in the Central Section.
The four teams that the Bears have defeated have combined to win only three matches this season.
Max preps also has the Bears ranked 19th in the section with the highest strength of schedule (8.6).
Next Tuesday, Selma travels to Orosi. The schedule shows Selma going 34 days without a home game. That should give the school district enough time to install a new HVAC system, replacing a temporary unit and a new scoreboard, which is reportedly nine feet long. There is also a new aquatics scoreboard to be installed.
In last week’s home matches, the Bears defeated Orange Cove in four games on Aug. 22 and sweeping Roosevelt of Fresno in three games. Statistics were taken the match with OC but not Roosevelt. Senior Stacy Garcia led Selma in the 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16 win over the Titans with five kIlls, two blocks and a service ace. Marina Hernandez was credited with eight kills while Sophia Roque had four kills.
Set scores against Roosevelt were 26-24 — the Bears took advantage of two Rider hitting errors to break a 24-24 tie) — 25-21, 25-12. The third game was the best for Coach Caitlyn Lopez’ club.