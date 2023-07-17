Khamara Dement added another honor to the growing list of accomplishments she has compiled over her high school career.

Dement, a Selma High School standout, recently competed for the Toni’s Promise team in the fifth Jennie Finch Classic, July 7-10 in Seattle, Washington. The classic was part of MLB All-Star Week.

The classic is named after Jennie Finch, a former Olympian and All-American.

