Khamara Dement added another honor to the growing list of accomplishments she has compiled over her high school career.
Dement, a Selma High School standout, recently competed for the Toni’s Promise team in the fifth Jennie Finch Classic, July 7-10 in Seattle, Washington. The classic was part of MLB All-Star Week.
The classic is named after Jennie Finch, a former Olympian and All-American.
Toni’s Promise was a squad compiled of 14 of the most talented African-American high school softball players in the country who are committed to play Division I softball in college.
"It was great to play with top athletes from all across the country and getting treated very well from player alliance, the coaching staff and professional athletes, such as Jennie Finch, Natasha Whatley and A.J. Andrews," Dement said. "It was fun to compete and create a relationship with other top D1 commits in the 2024 class."
Toni's Promise dominated at the Jennie Finch Classic and claimed the title after a 7-1 win against the Compton MLB Youth Academy in the championship game on July 10. Toni's Promise outscored its competition 76-4 during the classic.
Dement, a Texas A&M commit, helped lead Toni’s Promise finishing with a .500 batting average. She also had three triples, four doubles and nine RBIs while committing no errors.
The team was put together by The Players Alliance, a nonprofit focused on leveling the playing field between baseball/softball and the Black community, led the creation of Toni's Promise — named after Toni Stone, the Negro Leagues legend and the first woman to play pro baseball.
"It meant a lot to me to represent Toni and what she started for us. It was an honor to play for something so much bigger than just the game," Dement said.
The Toni’s Promise team was a collaborative process by The Players Alliance, Minority Baseball Prospects, and MLB’s Baseball & Softball Development team, with the intention of putting together a team of young women of color to represent the entire nation under the inspiration of the great Toni Stone. A particular focus was placed on young women who lived outside of main MLB markets in order to demonstrate the widespread appeal and passion for softball in communities everywhere, according to a press release on MLB.com.
Competing in the Jennie Finch Classic was just one experience Dement took part in, Toni's Promise also participated in many events during MLB All-Star week.
"We got to experience MLB All Star Week, such as the HBCU Swingman All Star Game, Home Run Derby and the Celebrity Softball Game," Dement said.
Dement said she was honored to be a member of the team and represent Selma and also her culture.
"It meant a lot to me just to be able to inspire not only minorities but young girls from across the Central Valley," Dement said. "To be able to show them it’s possible to make it and play at the highest level while representing something you love doing."