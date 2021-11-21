One of the many success stories of the Selma High School softball Bears is that so many players go on to play at the next level.
Bear Nation held a signing ceremony Nov. 17 for Hannah Garcia, who will play softball for the York College Panthers, a Division II school in Nebraska.
Why did Garcia decide on York, a private school two time zones away in Nebraska? She said she was impressed by the school during her official visit.
“The whole atmosphere brought me to the decision of that’s where I wanted to be," she said.
Being away from home will be hard but Garcia will have some of her travel ball teammates with her.
“I’m going to go play ball with my family.”
She wants to improve on her .509 batting average in her seasons with the Selma Bears. Garcia finished second in runs batted in with 18, just behind the high mark of 20, set by freshman sensation Khamara Dement. She also wants to keep making great plays at third base.
Selma High Athletic Director Randy Esraelian is getting used to these type of ceremonies. This is the fourth straight year that the Bears have sent a player to the next level.
Selma High softball coach Chris Tapia is starting his sixth season of watching Garcia highlights in person. One of the most memorable plays, he said, is a long home run against Exeter in the third baseman’s freshman year.
Plenty of support for Garcia showed up at the Selma High Dining Hall. Along with her family and Bear teammates, many of her past and present travel ball coaches were there. Front and center in the crowd were nine members of her current travel ball team, the Central California Dirtbags 18U—Nunes.
“Thank you all for your support,” said Garcia in closing. “I can’t wait to be a Panther.”
Selma High will hold a signing ceremony on Dec. 1 for Kimo Leia, a current Bear wrestler, who is headed for Lehigh University. He was profiled by this paper earlier this month.
Leia and the rest of the Bears are working out and preparing for their Dec. 3 opener at the Chuckansi Invite (hosted by Madera South) with a new head coach. Former Selma High wrestler and longtime assistant Jose Mendoza has taken over for Sam Lopez, who resigned last summer and is now head coach at Woodlake High School.
