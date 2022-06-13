The Central Sequoia League recently announced the 2022 All Central Sequoia League teams and both Selma High School and Kingsburg High School were well represented.
Selma’s Gaby Zapata was chosen as the Central Sequoia League’s Most Valuable Pitcher for helping lead the Bears to a perfect 10-0 record in the CSL. Chris Tapias was chosen as the Coach of the Year. Zapata went 9-3 and had a 2.02 earned run average for the Bears with four complete games and 51 strikeouts in 2022. She also batted .520 at the plate with 15 RBIs and 10 doubles.
The Bears also had three players chosen to the All-CSL First Team led by Khamara Dement who led the Bears with seven home runs and 34 RBIs this season. She also led the team with 37 hits and 30 runs scored. Jadyn Hurtado and Sophia Roque were each also chosen to the First Team.
Hurtado batted .432 with 35 hits, 16 RBIs and one home run, while Roque was second on the team with three home runs. She finished the season with 17 RBIs and 18 hits and nine doubles.
Selma’s Hannah Garcia, Marissa Vasquez and Elissa Olea were chosen to the All-CSL Second Team. Garcia had two homeruns and 16 RBIs this season, while Vasquez had 10 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Olea went 5-4 on the mound for the Bears with five complete games and one save. She struck out 33 batters this season.
The Kingsburg Vikings softball team, who finished in second place in the CSL at 8-2, had three players selected to the First Team. Alyanna Gonzales, Carly Raven and Rylee Jones were the Vikings selections to the All-CSL First Team.
Gonzales went 12-10 on the mound for the Vikings with 179 strikeouts. She also batted .337 and led the team with 26 RBIs and 29 hits. Raven led the team with 34 hits, while also recording 14 RBIs and six doubles. Jones had a home run, 19 RBIs and 25 hits for the Vikings this season.
Harley Furlong, Reygan Jones and Sarah Carver were the Kingsburg selection on the All-CSL Second Team.
Furlong finished the 2022 season with seven doubles, 24 RBIs and 26 hits. Reygan Jones had 15 RBIs, with 23 hits and scored 20 runs. Carver finished with 17 RBIs and 15 hits.
Hanford West Huskies Gracyn Coleman was named the Central Sequoia League Most Valuable Player. The Arizona State Sun Devils commit had seven home runs, 25 RBIs and 31 hits. She also scored 24 runs and batter .608 this season.
Huskies’ Tiamiah Campos earned All-CSL First Team honors, while Aislynn Ortiz and Alysa Garcia were chosen to the All-CSL Second Team.
The rest of the first team consisted of Isela Villareal, Danielle Munoz and Hailee Zapien from Dinuba High School, Tiara Daly from Exeter High School and Allison Friesen and Allison Wood from Immanuel High School.
Kailey Lopez (Dinuba High), Hallie Burum-Mitchell (Exeter) and Tylee Erickson and Mariah Rodriguez from Immanuel High School (Immanuel) rounded out the All-CSL Second Team.