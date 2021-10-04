Selma High School scored the first 27 points on the way to a 43-7 victory over Hanford West in the Central Sequoia League opener for both teams at Neighbor Bowl in Hanford Friday night.
Now things get tougher for the 2-2 Bears. They are scheduled to travel Friday night to face the Dinuba Emperors. New head coach CJ Lester has the Emps at 3-3 after a 24-21 loss to the Central Valley Christian Cavaliers in Visalia.
Dinuba has been led by senior quarterback Casimero Barragan, who, according to Max Preps, in the first five games (not counting Friday’s game with Central Valley Christian) has thrown for 1,188 yards and 11 touchdowns).
His top receiver has been Mikey Olvera, who has caught 31 passes for 586 yards and nine touchdowns in five games.
‘It gets a lot harder from here,” said Selma High head Matt Logue of the remaining four scheduled games.”
The coach said that the Bears have been working a lot on going back to fundamentals.
"We’ve been trying to be more physical, locking on blocks," he said.
Hanford West threw the ball on 28 of their 39 plays, finishing with 213 total yards. The Bears finished with 388 net yards, averaging 7.1 yards per play.
Hanford West was without head coach Ernie Rodriguez, who was recovering from a case of COVID-19.
In Hanford, Gabriel Basulto scored three touchdowns to lead the Bears. Basulto finished with 137 rushing yards on 13 carries and also had the only pass reception (in only two Paul Rodriguez attempts) for a 38-yard touchdown.
Selma finished with 350 net yards on the ground compared to minus-14 rushing yards for Hanford West. That minus-14 yard total was effected by three quarterback sacks by Selma’s Dennis Darling.
Dom Gonzalez recorded 86 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown while Duran Delgado reached the end zone twice and had 80 yards in 13 attempts.
Selma scored on its first possession, marching 66 yards in nine plays (all on the ground) with Delgado scoring from nine yards out.
After a three and out, the Bears put together a 74-yard drive in just five plays with Rodriguez connecting with Basulto from 38 yards out.
On the third play of the second quarter, Basulto finished a 31-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Neither team scored in the final 11:52 of the quarter.
Selma received the second half kick off and on the first play from scrimmage, Basulto broke loose for a 60-yard run. On the very next play, he scored from 8 yards out to increase the lead to 27-0.
The first-place Bears have now outscored their last two opponents by a 78-14 margin. The next four CSL opponents have a combined record of 15-9 with Dinuba and Exeter responsible for six of those losses.
