A young and inexperienced 2021 edition of the Selma High School Bear football team is scheduled to debut Friday night at Staley Stadium.
Head Coach Matt Logue’s Bears were scheduled to open the new season last Friday at Kerman but health and safety protocols caused the game to be canceled.
This Friday, the Bears are scheduled to host another school, Madera High School, that postponed their opener because of health and safety concerns as well. At deadline, plans called for the Madera game to be the first football game played at the new Staley Stadium with no attendance restrictions, but masks will be required.
The Bears have been unable to practice due to the protocols. Practice reportedly resumed on Monday. As many as 16 regional schools had Aug. 20 games canceled due to protocols, officials said.
The shortened 2020 season was actually played in March and April of 2021 with the Bears playing four games (wins over Kerman and Dinuba and losses to Bullard of Fresno and a heartbreaking 17-15 loss to Kingsburg in a contest decided by a late 35-yard field goal).
Selma’s most experienced player is probably senior running back Duran Delgado, who has been a varsity player since his sophomore season.
The quarterback will probably be senior Paul Rodriguez, who started on the junior varsity two years ago.
The 37-man varsity roster also includes cornerback Dom Gonzalez, who Will also see action at running back; Gabriel Basuto, who saw action at running back at the end of the season; Ayden Valdez, who played as a sophomore at wide receiver and safety; lineman Dustin Darling and running back-linebacker Beto Reynaga.
‘We have a lot of young guys,’ said Coach Logue. ‘There will be a learning curve. We’ll see what we are made of.”
Selma does have a roster of about 60 junior varsity players. A little more than half of those are freshmen.
New volleyball coach
Selma High has a new volleyball head coach in Aileen Ramirez. The previous head coach coach, Jaime Salazar, was released from his duties shortly after the pandemic postponed 2020 season. Salazar never coached a match for the Bears.
Ramirez taught and coached at Selma’s Abraham Lincoln Middle School before joining the Bears.
After facing and winning a scrimmage with the Woodlake Tigers on Aug. 11 in Selma, Selma lost an official match with the Tigers on Aug. 17 in Woodlake by a 3-0 score. A road match with the Washington Union Panthers was played after deadline.
The Bears are led by senior outside hitter Lexa Gallardo, who served and hit for 11 straight points in the scrimmage with Woodlake.
Other seniors on the summer roster include Bianca Estrada, Annie Madrigal, Crystal Tirado, Adriana Alviso and Lila Tapia. Mariana Quezada is the only junior on the team while sophomores include Marina Hernandez, Chantel Rodriguez, Jayde Caldera and Stacy Garcia. Freshmen KennedinCarrasco and Alyssa Salazar are also on the varsity roster.
Thursday’s scheduled season opener for the Bears’ boys and girls water polo team was canceled due to health and safety protocols.
