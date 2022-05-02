With three league games remaining, Selma High School continues to hold a one game lead over Kingsburg in the Central Sequoia League softball race.
Coach Chris Tapia’s Lady Bears played host to last place Exeter on Tuesday, May 3 before traveling to Immanuel on Friday. The regular season ends on Friday, May 13 with a senior day home contest with the Kingsburg Vikings. It will be the last JV Central Sequoia League game for both teams, as they move into the new Tri County Conference next fall.
Kingsburg has picked up a home game on Thursday with a 20-5 Orange Cove Titans squad.
Last week, Selma started with an 8-2 home win over Dinuba on April 26 before coming back from a 4-1 fourth inning deficit to defeat Hanford West 14-4 on the road on Friday. Senior Jayln Hurtado had four hits for the winners while senior Hannah Garcia hit a grand slam home run.
In the win over Dinuba, Gaby Zapata pitched a three-hitter and added a double and a single at the plate. Zapata allowed only one hit in the final five innings.
Sophomore Sophia Roque’s three-run homer highlighted a four run fifth Inning. Khamara Dement added a double and two singles while scoring twice.
Selma is now 7-0 in league play and 11-7-1 overall.
Kingsburg improved to 6-1 in league play and 12-12 overall with an 11-0 win over Hanford West on April 26. Allyanna Gonzales pitched a three-hit shutout while freshmen Sarah Carver and Reygan Jones joined Carly Raven with two hits.