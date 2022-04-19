Going into their Central Sequoia League showdown on April 20, the Kingsburg Vikings and the Selma Bears baseball teams had opposite records in tournaments last week.
Kingsburg High recorded a 3-1 record in the Fowler Easter Classic baseball tournament good for a second place finish in the eight-team tournament. The Vikings lost a thrilling 8-7 decision to the tournament host Fowler Redcats in the championship game on April 12.
Meanwhile, Selma High posted a 1-3 record in the 12-team Selma Kiwanis Classic, which was won by undefeated Kerman High School.
The Vikings had a six-game winning streak snapped in the loss to Fowler. Kingsburg is tied with Immanuel for first place in the Central Sequoia League with Immanuel but the Eagles won only one of those their four games in the Selma Tournament last week
The end of the first round of the final CSL season is set for 7 p.m. April 20 at Selma’s Allen Cropsey Diamond at Bobby Cox Field.
Next year, Selma and Kingsburg move into the Tri-County Athletic Conference.
Fowler freshman Jarod (Bubba) Smith was named the Most Valuable Player of the Fowler Easter Classic while Adam Delgado of Kerman was selected as most valuable player of the Selma Easter Classic.
After starting the Fowler tournament with a 9-1 victory over Lemoore on April 2, the Vikings defeated Washington Union 5-1 on Saturday and got past Firebaugh 12-3 on Monday. Kingsburg also defeated Exeter 19-4 in Central Sequoia League action on Thursday.
In the win over Union, senior Matthew Clifton took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before settling for a one-hit gem.
Going into the summer game, Kingsburg is 4-1 in League Play and 15-4-1 overall.
Selma is 3-2 in League action and 8-12 overall after losing three or four games in their own tournament.
The only win came on Monday as the Bears defeated Chavez of Delano 8 to 2 behind the pitching of Miguel Alvarado, who struck out 13 in five and a third innings. Drew Serta led the offense with a pair of doubles while sophomore Matt Mora added a pair of singles.