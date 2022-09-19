DSC_3210.jpg
Khamara Dement takes the field for Selma in this undated file photo.

 Chris Aguirre/contributor

Khamara Dement always dreamed of playing college softball and living in Texas. Now she will get her chance to do both. The Selma High Bears junior announced on through social media that she has committed to continue her academic and softball career with the Texas A&M Aggies.

“It means the world to me,” Dement said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and just having the opportunity makes me very grateful that I get to play on the biggest stage in college sports.”

Dement said that she committed to Texas A&M after taking an official visit the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18. Dement also had interest from other Division I colleges including Georgia, Missouri, Washington, Arizona State, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Baylor, Florida State, Arizona, LSU and Tennessee. 

Khamara Dement, Selma High School Bears junior softball player, announced on her social media that she has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University. 

