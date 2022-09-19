Khamara Dement always dreamed of playing college softball and living in Texas. Now she will get her chance to do both. The Selma High Bears junior announced on through social media that she has committed to continue her academic and softball career with the Texas A&M Aggies.
“It means the world to me,” Dement said. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little girl and just having the opportunity makes me very grateful that I get to play on the biggest stage in college sports.”
Dement said that she committed to Texas A&M after taking an official visit the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18. Dement also had interest from other Division I colleges including Georgia, Missouri, Washington, Arizona State, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Baylor, Florida State, Arizona, LSU and Tennessee.
“I have always wanted to live in Texas, so what better place to be than College Station,” Dement said. “The main reason I chose Texas A&M was the culture. Everyone was welcoming and it just felt like home. Also, their coaching staff is I believe one of the best in the country.”
The names on the Aggies coaching staff may sound familiar to softball lovers in the Central Valley. Trisha Ford, former Fresno State head coach (2013-2016), who was the head coach at Arizona State the last six seasons and led the Sun Devils to a Pac-12 Conference Championship and the NCAA super regionals, accepted the head coaching position at Texas A&M in June. Jeff Harger, who was an assistant coach at ASU with Ford and has ties to Hanford and the Central Valley, also will be an assistant coach on Ford’s staff at Texas A&M. Russ Heffley, who spent the last two seasons on staff at Arizona State was added to the Aggies staff as the volunteer coach. Heffley also has ties to the Central Valley softball scene and was a head coach at Hanford West High School as well.
Dement will be entering her junior season with the Bears softball team when season begins in the spring. In 2022, Dement was named to the All-Central Sequoia League First Team as she helped lead the Bears to a perfect 10-0 record in capturing a CSL Championship.
Dement led the team with seven homeruns and 34 RBIs. She also led the team with 37 total hits and 30 runs scored. She also had an .493 batting average with eight doubles, four triples and went a perfect 12-for-12 on stolen base attempts. Dement has also been a solid defensive player as the starting shortstop for the Bears.
Dement said that making the decision before her junior season of play will ease her mind.
“It takes the pressure off, but I know I have a lot more work to do ahead.” Dement said.
Dement will join another local standout, Hanford West’s Gracyn Coleman, who committed to Texas A&M this past July. Coleman is currently a freshman at Texas A&M. Coleman was the CSL MVP as a senior during the 2022 season.
Dement said that another reason that she chose to attend Texas A&M when her high school is over is because of the atmosphere she witnessed while on her visit.
“There traditions are second to none,” Dement said. “It is just like a family environment everywhere you go in College Station.”
Dement also said that she hopes that her journey will be an inspiration for athletes in Selma and around the Central Valley.
“I feel it’s huge, just to be an example to young athletes in Selma and other small towns,” Dement said. “This shows them and reminds them that hard work and dedication pays off.”