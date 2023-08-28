Selma High’s varsity football team gained some respectability in Friday night’s 49-24 road loss to the Madera Coyotes.
Last Friday in Madera, the Bears found themselves behind 29-0 before quarterback Hugo Lopez (coming back from a torn ACL and wearing a brace) scored on a 17-yard keeper that closed out a 17-play drive, which covered 86 yards and took almost seven minutes off the clock.
Madera took advantage of a Selma turnover and scored with 16.9 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 26-6 at halftime.
The Coyotes scored again on their first possession of the second half to increase the lead to 36-6. Junior running Irvin Prieto scored on a 7-yard run and finished with 41 yards with on six carries while Ayden Valdez led the Bears with 76 yards on seven carries which included a 37-yard touchdown rounds run.
Final statistics showed Selma with 245 yards of total offense while the 2-0 Coyotes had 287 yards, 221 on the ground. Both teams were flagged by Kingsburg’s Dennis Wright’s crew nine times.
Selma returns home for the first of four home games for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with Coalinga. The Horned Toads had a bye last week after opening the season with a 35-21 win over Caruthers.