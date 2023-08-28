Selma High’s varsity football team gained some respectability in Friday night’s 49-24 road loss to the Madera Coyotes.

Last Friday in Madera, the Bears found themselves behind 29-0 before quarterback Hugo Lopez (coming back from a torn ACL and wearing a brace) scored on a 17-yard keeper that closed out a 17-play drive, which covered 86 yards and took almost seven minutes off the clock.

Madera took advantage of a Selma turnover and scored with 16.9 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 26-6 at halftime.

