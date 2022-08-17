The 124th season of Selma high School football begins on Friday night at Staley Stadium.
For the first time in 50 years, the Lemoore High School Tigers will be the opponent. Varsity kickoff time is scheduled for 7 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since they became members of the West Yosemite League.
It will be the first of six home games for the Bears, who are now members of the Tri-County Conference after many years of being in the Central Sequoia League.
Selma High begins the season with a new coach, former Clovis West assistant coach Art Francis. He is the 33rd head coach in school history, replacing Matt Logue, who took the job at Sanger High School last year.
Francis inherits only three returning varsity players from the 20 of last season’s 3-7 varsity team. Most of the squad will come from the 2021 junior varsity squad, which finished with a 2-5 record.
The varsity returnees include quarterback Hugo Lopez, all purpose player Aiden Gomez and linemen Martin Alvarado.
Francis is happy with the play of the offensive line in the early going but is concerned with the team’s lack of speed, he said.