After winning its first League championship since 2008, the Selma High girls soccer team is looking for more.
On Tuesday night (after press time) in Bakersfield, the fifth seed in Division 5 takes on top-seeded MiraMonte in the semifinals The winners meet Friday or Satutday in the section championship.
The fifth-seeded 16-9-1 Kingsburg Vikings also in the semis, traveling to Santa Maria to face the top-seeded St. Joseph High squad.
Although they are both in the Tri County Conference, Kingsburg won the Kings League with a 7-1 record while Selma won the Sequoia League with a 5-1-2 mark.
After a scoreless regulation Friday night, Selma's leading scorer Liliana Huerta scored the game winning goal four minutes into the second overtime with Fresno High.
On Tuesday night, Judith Romero sent the crowd home happy with six minutes left in regulation.
Selma High coach Luis Zamora said it was a very exciting game. The Bears scored after a corner kick to force the second overtime.
"We made some adjustments and they worked," added the coach.
Kingsburg also advanced on penalty kicks 4-1 to defeat Highland on Feb. 15 before Friday's a win over Clovis West by a 4-1 penalty kick margin in Kingsburg.