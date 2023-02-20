After winning its first League championship since 2008, the Selma High girls soccer team is looking for more.

On Tuesday night (after press time) in Bakersfield, the fifth seed in Division 5 takes on top-seeded MiraMonte in the semifinals The winners meet Friday or Satutday in the section championship.

The fifth-seeded 16-9-1 Kingsburg Vikings also in the semis, traveling to Santa Maria to face the top-seeded St. Joseph High squad.

