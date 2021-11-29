Rosselyn Machado, one of five seniors on a young Selma High girls soccer team, scored two goals to lead the Selma Bears to a 2-1 non-league victory over the Fowler Redcats on Nov. 23 in Selma’s Staley Stadium.
The win improved head coach Luis Zamora’s squad to 2-0-1 on the young season. The Lady Bears returned to the pitch on Tuesday, Nov. 30 against the Kerman Lions in Selma.
As expected, the coach was pleased with the victory even though it came with several players missing. Two are still playing club ball so they are not eligible currently and least two others are sidelined after being injured in Selma's 3-3 tie at Hanford on Nov. 18. Selma's other victory was a 2-1 decision over Reedley on Nov. 17.
After playing in the Fowler tournament on Dec. 1-4, the Bears open Central Sequoia League play on Dec. 6 against Central Valley Christian.
"To be honest," said the coach, "I think we have a pretty good group of young girls. I think we only have four seniors. The rest of them, more than half, are underclassmen. So far, it's looking pretty good with the inexperience at the varsity level."
Zamora added that his team needs to work more on communication.
"I think that lets us down sometime. I think make a lot of mistakes because we are not talking to each other as far as who is marking who or who is going where," Zamora said.
The coach said that the Bears have to finish better on the opportunities that they have had.
On the same night that the girls played, the Selma boys fell to 1-1 on the season after a 2-1 loss at Orosi.
Selma is scheduled to host Sunnyside at 6:30 p.m. Friday before opening Central Sequoia League play at Central Valley Christian in Visalia on Monday, Dec. 6.
