Selma High School had to settle for a fourth-place finish in last weekend’s 46th annual Selma High School Girls Basketball Shootout Tournament.
 
Tournament champion El Diamante dominated the competition by a combined 215-70 score. Selma recorded the most points against the Miners with 30 in Friday’s semifinals. Kennedi Carrasco scored the only first quarter point against El Diamante and also had the first field goal for the 4-3 Bears, who returned to the court last Tuesday at Tulare Western in a 6:30 p.m. contest, Selma’s last home game in 2022 will be Monday, Dec. 12 against Mission Oak. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

