Selma High School had to settle for a fourth-place finish in last weekend’s 46th annual Selma High School Girls Basketball Shootout Tournament.
Tournament champion El Diamante dominated the competition by a combined 215-70 score. Selma recorded the most points against the Miners with 30 in Friday’s semifinals. Kennedi Carrasco scored the only first quarter point against El Diamante and also had the first field goal for the 4-3 Bears, who returned to the court last Tuesday at Tulare Western in a 6:30 p.m. contest, Selma’s last home game in 2022 will be Monday, Dec. 12 against Mission Oak. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
In the championship game, El Diamante dominated Fresno High by a 68-16 count. Tournament Most Valuable Player Sophomore Rian Jones-Dillahunt led the champs with 13 points while all- tourney selection Neveah Creason had 10, Dinuba High sophomore Jalissa Esparito led the tournament in scoring and was also an all-tournament choice.
Mendota’s Bethany Oliva received the individual sportsmanship award while Fresno High received the team award.
Selma High sophomore Julia Cuevas was also named to the all-tournament team after leading the Bears with 33 points. Other all-tournament selections were Kiley Esajian from third place Sierra, Renni White of Fresno, Alexis Holland of Washington Union, Katy Shubin of Kerman,and Lenny Quinteros of Mendota.
It was the first Selma Shootout for new Selma coach Bree Alvarez, who led the Selma junior varsity in a practice after Saturday’s championship game, The JVs had worked in the tournament snack bar and helped at the scorers' table.
“It was an opportunity for us to grow as a team,” said Alvarez. “There were a lot of things that we saw throughout the tournament that we definitely need to improve on. We are excited. We got some really good film. We are able to kind of re-coach and relearn and we are going to start the process again.
El Diamante is a tough team. They are very well coached. They play together, intensity all around. Would have loved to compete with them but they got the best of us."
Julia played phenomenal defensively. She was all over the ball, multiple steals. She was an advocate, a voice for us,she gave us the momentum in spurts. We’re really proud to see her stay aggressive offensively. Good things happen when the ball is in her hands. She’s an all around player. We definitely enjoy watching her play.”
Also contributing to the effort were Chantel Rodriguez, Lola Chavez and Reanna Garcia and senior Hannah Husein.
Selma’s first round win was a 37-34 triumph over Mendota. The Bears outscored the Aztecs 10-4 in the final quarter. Cuevas had all but one of her 14 points in the second half, Chavez followed with eight points while Rodriguez and Garcia each netted six. Carrasco finished with a career high eight points in the loss to El Diamante. All 12 of the Miners scored at least three points in the win.
Both Cuevas and Rodriguez had 14 points in the loss to 68-51 loss to Sierra. The Chieftains’ Kiley Esajian led all scorers with 20.