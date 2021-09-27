Selma High School’s varsity football team will take a little momentum into this Friday’s scheduled Central Sequoia League opener at Hanford West after a 35-7 victory over Hoover of Fresno last Friday in Selma.
It was the Bears’ first win in 2021, improving to 1-2 in 2021.
Hanford West brings a 1-4 record into the 7:30 p.m contest at Neighbor Bowl (located on the Hanford High School campus). They broke into the win column with a 37-0 victory over Sierra Pacific on Sept. 10.
The two teams have one common opponent — Reedley easily defeated the Huskies 49-14 in the season opener while the Bears lost to the Reedley Pirates 27-10 on Sept. 17.
Hanford West is coached by former Reedley College assistant coach Ernie Rodriguez, who was the quarterback coach of NFL and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at the Reedley school.
The Huskies are coming off a 27-6 loss to a 1-3 Golden West squad in Visalia last week.
In the win over Hoover, Duran Delgado and Gabriel Bsuto both ran for two touchdowns. Dom Gonzalez had the longest run for a score, reaching the end zone from 49 yards out.
Quarterback Paul Rodriguez helped get the scoring started by blocking a punt with Selma recovering at the Patriot 26. Four plays later, Delgado scored from a yard out.
A little over 3 minutes later, Delgado scored his second touchdown from three yards out.
Early in a second quarter, Gonzalez had 49 of his 69 rushing yards with a touchdown run.
Basulto's first touchdown came with a little bit a little bit more than 7 minutes left in the first half from nine yards out. Besotto scored again in the third quarter for Selma's final touchdown. Danny Ramirez was a perfect five of five on extra points.
With a clock not stopping with a 35 point lead in the 4th quarter, Hoover broke into the scoring column with about 8 minutes remaining.
Selma finished with 285 yards of total offense compared to just 99 for the Patriots. Delgado finished with 78 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. But suitable had 63 yards and 8 series and two scores. Rodriguez completed all but one of his five passing attempts for 58 yards.
Selma recorded 111 yards in six punt returns with Ramirez and Gonzales both averaging over 20 yards per return.
Beto Reynaga led the Bear defense.
"I thought we had a good chance of winning this game,” said Selma High head coach Matt Logue after the Hoover game. "We had a lot of work to do and we kind of went back to the basics this week. I’m always big on coming up with a game plan for the team we are playing. It was more of just focusing on us and getting better on taking on blocks. We were just trying to be better football players, in general."
Friday night is the last game of the current Central Sequoia League configuration before the CSL switches to a 10-team conference next season.
Central Valley Christian goes into league play with the best non-league play at 4-1 although the Cavaliers haven’t played a tough schedule as 3-2 Kingsburg and Dinuba. Exeter also has a 3-2 record with the Bears at 1-2 and Hanford West at 1-4.
CVC is at Dinuba Friday while Kingsburg is at Exeter.
"We’ve got Hanford West this week,” said Logue. ‘Hopefully, we get on a little two-game roll here. We haven’t had a lot of practice time so we’ve got to get a little better each day and see where we end up at the end of the year.”
