Selma High School finished 2022 with a 1-5 home record after Friday’s 52-16 Kings Division loss to 6-2 Washington Union High School in Staley Stadium.
Coach Art Francis’ Bears take a season record of 1-7 into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup at 5-3 Kerman. The Lions broke a three-game losing streak in which they were outscored by Clovis East, CVC and Kingsburg by a 126-28 margin with a 41-7 non-division win over Hanford West last Friday night.
"It was a tough game,” said Coach Francis, who was the Washington Union head coach when the Panthers lost to the Bears in the 2019 Central Section Division IV championship game. “We were competitive.”
Washington Union kept its offensive starters in the game until the end. “They thought they were going to beat us by more and that frustrated them,” said the coach. The Panthers closed out the scoring with 24 seconds remaining.
Selma ran 14 more plays than Washington and had an advantage in time of possession. Although he reached the end zone twice, the Panthers did a good job stopping the running of junior quarterback Drew Cerda, who was held to a season low of 25 yards on 16 carries.
Cerda scored from three yards out with 47 seconds left in the first half. With kicker Elijah Douangdara unavailable due to injury, Noah Dominguez ran in the two-point conversion.
Washington Union had built a 30-0 lead on the strength of two touchdowns each by Noah Taylor (who left the game in the second quarter due to an apparent injury) and Joshua Vega, who finished the night with 145 rushing yards on 13 carries. Vega also ran in a pair of two-point conversions. Taylor followed Vega’s 32-yard touchdown run with a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Cerda opened the second half scoring with a touchdown from five yards out and then threw a two-point conversion pass to Josh Rios, one of 17 Selma seniors honored before the game.
Washington Union senior quarterback Marquese Glynn closed out the scoring with two touchdown passes. The Panthers’ Julian Rivera also returned a Selma fumble 21 yards for a score.
“Our kids played OK,” said Francis. “We need to tackle better.”
The coach said that the Bears matchup well with Kerman.