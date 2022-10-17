Selma High School finished 2022 with a 1-5 home record after Friday’s 52-16 Kings Division loss to 6-2 Washington Union High School in Staley Stadium.

Coach Art Francis’ Bears take a season record of 1-7 into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup at 5-3 Kerman. The Lions broke a three-game losing streak in which they were outscored by Clovis East, CVC and Kingsburg by a 126-28 margin with a 41-7 non-division win over Hanford West last Friday night.

"It was a tough game,” said Coach Francis, who was the Washington Union head coach when the Panthers lost to the Bears in the 2019 Central Section Division IV championship game. “We were competitive.”

