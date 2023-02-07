The Selma High Bears boys basketball team currently sits at 19-6 overall and 3-3 in the Tri-County Conference Kings Canyon Division following a 77-50 win over Exeter High on Jan. 31 in Exeter and an 81-78 loss to Sierra Pacific High on Feb. 3 in Selma.
The Bears returned to the court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 against the Hanford West Huskies in Selma. They end the regular season on Friday, Feb. 10 against the Kingsburg Vikings in Kingsburg.
Playoff seedings will be released on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Selma High Bears girls soccer team moved to 4-1-2 in the TCC Sequoia Division following a 3-2 win over Reedley High in overtime on Feb. 1 in Selma. They then defeated Immanuel High 4-2 on Feb. 3 in Reedley.
The Bears returned to the field on Feb. 7 against the Exeter High Monarchs in Selma. No score was available at presstime. They will end the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 9 against the Hanford West Huskies in Selma.
The Selma High girls basketball team currently sits at 2-5 in the TCC following a 69-35 loss to Sierra Pacific High School on Feb. 1 in Selma and a 36-30 loss to Hanford West High on Feb. 3 in Hanford.
The Bears returned to the court on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Central Valley Christian High. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Kingsburg High School on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Selma to end the regular season.