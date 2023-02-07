The Selma High Bears boys basketball team currently sits at 19-6 overall and 3-3 in the Tri-County Conference Kings Canyon Division following a 77-50 win over Exeter High on Jan. 31 in Exeter and an 81-78 loss to Sierra Pacific High on Feb. 3 in Selma.

The Bears returned to the court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 against the Hanford West Huskies in Selma. They end the regular season on Friday, Feb. 10 against the Kingsburg Vikings in Kingsburg.

Playoff seedings will be released on Saturday, Feb. 11.

