The Selma boys basketball team finished in third place at the Andrew Bedoya Holiday Classic held Dec. 7 through Dec. 10 in Dinuba. The Bears are currently 7-2 on the season.

The Bears defeated Sunnyside High School 72-55 on Dec. 10 to earn the third-place finish. The Bears opened the tournament with a 78-75 win over Tulare Union on Dec. 7. They then defeated Washington Union 73-36 on Dec. 8. The Bears fell to Lemoore High School 64-49 on Dec. 9.

Selma's Luke Machnik was selected as the tournament's Most Inspirational Player. The award is presented to a player who plays the game with respect and dedication to his team as well as the players he is competing against. He is the first Selma player to win the award, which was first presented when the tournament began in 2008.

Will Goldbeck contributed to this report. 

