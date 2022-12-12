The Selma boys basketball team finished in third place at the Andrew Bedoya Holiday Classic held Dec. 7 through Dec. 10 in Dinuba. The Bears are currently 7-2 on the season.
The Bears defeated Sunnyside High School 72-55 on Dec. 10 to earn the third-place finish. The Bears opened the tournament with a 78-75 win over Tulare Union on Dec. 7. They then defeated Washington Union 73-36 on Dec. 8. The Bears fell to Lemoore High School 64-49 on Dec. 9.
Selma's Luke Machnik was selected as the tournament's Most Inspirational Player. The award is presented to a player who plays the game with respect and dedication to his team as well as the players he is competing against. He is the first Selma player to win the award, which was first presented when the tournament began in 2008.
Nic Esparza was selected to the All-Tournament team. Esparza reached the 1,000 point mark in his career in the 64-49 loss to Lemoore. Esparza also had a game-winning buzzer beater in a first round win over Washington Union before leading the way with 27 points in a 72-55 win over Sunnyside in Saturday's third place game.
Selma High returned to the court on Dec. 12 against Mission Oak High School. No score was available at presstime. They then will host Buchanan High School on Thursday, Dec. 22.
The Selma Bears girls basketball team, who are currently 4-4 on the season, returned to the court on Dec. 12 against Mission Oak High School in Selma. No score was available at presstime.
The Selma Bears boys soccer team finished in second-place at the Jim Ingles Soccer Tournament. The Bears fell 1-0 to Chavez High School in the Championship game of the tournament on Dec. 10th.
The Bears, who are currently 7-2 overall, opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over Riverdale. They then defeated Yosemite High School 4-0. Both games were played on Dec. 9th. The Bears advanced to the championship game after a 2-0 win over Farmersville.
Selma will play at Sanger West High School on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Sanger.
Will Goldbeck contributed to this report.