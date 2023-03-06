Selma High School baseball was due for a low-scoring game.

Coach John Hollett Jr.’s Bears had been averaging almost 16 runs per game (combined scoring) before Saturday night’s pitchers duel at Allen Cropsey Diamond at Bobby Cox Field.

A single by senior Miguel Alvarado scored freshman Rey Cruz in the bottom of the seventh inning put clinched Selma’s 1-0 win in the Central Valley Diamond Classic over Sanger West.

