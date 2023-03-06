Selma High School baseball was due for a low-scoring game.
Coach John Hollett Jr.’s Bears had been averaging almost 16 runs per game (combined scoring) before Saturday night’s pitchers duel at Allen Cropsey Diamond at Bobby Cox Field.
A single by senior Miguel Alvarado scored freshman Rey Cruz in the bottom of the seventh inning put clinched Selma’s 1-0 win in the Central Valley Diamond Classic over Sanger West.
Selma’s Drew Cerda joined sophomores Noah Garcia-Ortega and winning pitcher Adam Ornelas and Sanger West sophomore Alijah Guzman in the pitcher’s duel.
Selma has three more games before the start of The Athletic Conference Sequoia Division play at the Hanford West Huskies on Friday, March 17. The Bears hosted Golden West on Monday, March 6 and will play a to-be-announced opponent on Saturday, March 11. In between, they will play at Fowler on Wednesday, March 8.
Guzman finished with 11 strikeouts after recording his first seven outs by the strikeout.
The day before, the Bears dropped a 9-2 makeup game at Chowchilla.
According to Game Changer, three Tribe pitchers combined to hold the Bears to just one hit, which was a single off the bat of shortstop Nic Estrada, who joined the team after the end of basketball season.