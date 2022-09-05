For the second time in the last three years, the Selma Bear football team has played a late night football game.
Starting at close to 9 p.m. and finishing at 11:13 p.m., the Bears traveled to Coalinga and came home with a 47-18 loss.
Against Coalinga, the Bears jumped out to an early 6-0 lead as newcomer Josh Rios returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.
But that seemed to anger the 2-1 Horned Toads, who scored the game's next 41 points and kept Selma off the scoreboard until 2:59 was left in the third quarter when quarterback Drew Cerda found the end zone from a yard out.
Selma couldn't match up with Coalinga sophomore quarterback Noah Tasi, who completed 18 of 26 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns.
Cerda finished the night with 173 yards passing (on seven completions on 12 attempts with two intercepted) and 71 rushing yards on 15 attempts.
His favorite target was junior Javon Hicks, who had five receptions for 153 yards and a 60-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter.
Selma finished with 10 penalties for 100 yards and two turnovers.
But the story of the night was Rios, who was praised by head coach Art Francis after the game. “Josh has been at practice for about two weeks. I think he is going to add a spark to our team. Along with the kickoff return, he had an interception in the second half.”
The Bears defense missed a lot of tackles.
“We hit a couple of kids hard but didn’t even attempt to wrap,” said Francis.
In 2019, a police incident closed Highway 99 near Bakersfield forced a 9 p.m. start with Independence High School. That edition of the Bears were blanked 47-0.
The seven teams remaining on the Selma schedule have a combined record of 16-4 with three of those teams still undefeated.
Two of those losses belong to the Bears’ next opponent, the Dinuba High School Emperors. Dinuba has moved out of Selma’s league and now plays in the West Yosemite League. Selma is trying to forget last year’s battle in Dinuba, won by the Emps 60-14.