The Selma Bears softball team is five days from opening the 2023 season in hopes of winning a Central Section Championship.

The Bears, who are coming off a 15-8-1 record and winning a Central Sequoia League championship after going 10-0 in league, will be led by five upperclassmen. They also will need to replace five starters, and nine seniors overall, who all graduated in 2022.

They will open the season on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Washington Union. It will be one of many road games this season for the Bears who are renovating their field.

