The Selma Bears softball team is five days from opening the 2023 season in hopes of winning a Central Section Championship.
The Bears, who are coming off a 15-8-1 record and winning a Central Sequoia League championship after going 10-0 in league, will be led by five upperclassmen. They also will need to replace five starters, and nine seniors overall, who all graduated in 2022.
They will open the season on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Washington Union. It will be one of many road games this season for the Bears who are renovating their field.
Chris Tapia, Selma High head coach, said that despite the young team, the goal will remain the same.
"Same as every year. We expect to compete for a League and Valley Championship every season," Tapia said. "I expect the team to compete at a high-level day in and day out."
The Bears return All-CSL Pitcher of the Year Gabby Zapata. All-CSL First Team selections Khamara Dement and Sophia Roque also return to the team.
Zapata was 9-3 with a 2.02 earned run average in 2022. She also was a star at the plate batting .520, with 10 doubles and 15 RBIs.
Dement, who is entering her junior season, already has given a verbal commitment to Texas A&M and returns as the top threat at the plate for the Bears. In 2022, she batted .493 and led the team with 37 hits, 34 RBIs and also hit seven home runs. She also scored 30 runs, had eight doubles and four triples.
"Khamara is the best short stop in the Valley. The impact that she has in the batter's box and on the field is unmatched." Tapia said.
Roque is someone Tapia calls a five-tool player and is an important piece of the outfield calling her the "heart and soul of the outfield."
Roque had 17 RBIs and was second on the team with three home runs last season for the Bears.
Marissa Vazquez also returns behind the plate for the Bears.
"Marissa is returning at catcher. Her leadership and experience behind the plate is invaluable," Tapia said.
Elissa Olea, who was a second team All-CSL selection, also returns to help carry the load on the mound. Olea was 5-4 in 2022 with five complete games.
"A huge part of our pitching staff that bailed the team out of several tough situations last year," Tapia said. "Her quiet confidence and consistency is crucial to our team."
Coach Tapia said he is also hoping some newcomers will make a difference for the team
Stacy Garcia is a speedy outfielder who we expect to perform at a high level in the top of the order or at the bottom of the order to turn around the lineup. Stacy will also be called upon to pitch when needed, Tapia said. "RJ Flores we expect to come in and perform at a high level at second base. She was called up to Varsity a few games last year including the playoffs."
Selma will also have five freshman who will compete for positions and hope to make an impact: Moriah Preciado, Graciela Garcia, Jayleen Sisivanh, Emma Galaviz and Juliana Alvarez.