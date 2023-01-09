DSC_9648.jpg
Javon Hicks (No. 21) had 22 points to lead the Selma Bears to a 53-45 win over Frontier High on Jan. 7 at the Central Valley Showdown played at Sanger High School.  
 Chris Aguirre, Contributor

Led by Javon Hicks who had 22 points, the Selma Bears moved to 12-3 overall with a 53-45 win over the Frontier High Titans on Jan. 7.

The game was part of the Central Valley Showdown played at Sanger High School.

"Frontier is a young but very well coached team that is very competitive. They really gave us fits when they got into there 1-3-1," said Jonathan Vargas, Selma High head coach. "We are getting better every day we are off to a great start but we still have a long way to go to reach out ultimate goal."

