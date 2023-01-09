Led by Javon Hicks who had 22 points, the Selma Bears moved to 12-3 overall with a 53-45 win over the Frontier High Titans on Jan. 7.
The game was part of the Central Valley Showdown played at Sanger High School.
"Frontier is a young but very well coached team that is very competitive. They really gave us fits when they got into there 1-3-1," said Jonathan Vargas, Selma High head coach. "We are getting better every day we are off to a great start but we still have a long way to go to reach out ultimate goal."
Coach Vargas said that Hicks played solid during the Titans to help lead the Bears to the win.
"Javon played with phenomenal energy on the defensive end today which led to him having a great offensive game. It was good to see Javon be aggressive," Vargas said. "He has dealt with some lingering injuries early on, but he is really starting to come into his own."
Nic Esparza had 10 points, while Jeremiah Posada added nine points.
Selma will return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 11th against Immanuel High School in Selma. They then will play Exeter on Friday, Jan. 14 in Exeter and Independence High on Saturday, Jan. 14 in a neutral site game. They then will play at Sierra Pacific on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Hanford.
Coach Vargas believes the team is rounding into form and is looking forward to what the rest of the season has the bring.
"I think for me I really take a one game at a time approach, but we need to continue to grow defensively and execute better offensively," Coach Vargas said. "This is a pretty special group of guys and if we put it all together, we feel like we can do something special."