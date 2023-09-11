Two streaks continue for the 2023 Selma High varsity football team.
Starting last season, the Bears' losing streak has reached eight straight games.
In addition, the Bears have given up 40 or more points in each of those eight games.
The 0-4 Bears lost to Dinuba 49-6 on Friday night at the Emperors’ Claud Hebert Field.
Selma lost more than a game in Dinuba as they lost quarterback Hugo Lopez to an apparent broken sternum, according to head coach Art Francis.
Lopez’s replacement, senior Drew Cerda, was the only Bear to find the end zone Friday night, scoring a touchdown on a 79-yard run. In little more than two quarters of action, Cerda finished with 73 yards in just five carries.
The Bears played well on defense, keeping the Emperors off the scoreboard until a little more than five and a half minutes in the first half on a three-yard run by quarterback Jayce Prendez.
About a minute later, Lopez went down on a sack, delaying the game for about 15 minutes. Dinuba recovered a fumble on the first play after the ensuing kickoff and marched 76 yards in nine plays. Senior Diego Tuttle finished with 180 yards on 10 carries.
Lopez, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL, was seeing action in his fourth game of 2023.
Selma is ranked 87th out of 112 teams in the Central Section, accounting to Max Preps.
This Friday night, the Bears return home to face the Reedley High Pirates in a Tri-County Conference cross over game. The two teams met for the first time in 1899. The 0-3 Pirates are coming off a 23-0 loss to a 3-0 Horned Toad squad that was coming off a 46-0 win over the Bears in Selma.