The Selma Bears boys basketball teams hopes to take success from 2021 and build something special in 2022.
"This season we have a good nucleus of returning players from last season that went 17-11 and was able to win a home playoff game," said Jonathan Vargas, Selma High boys basketball coach. "We will play a very fast uptempo pace offensively and aggressive ball pressure type style defensively."
The Bears have already opened the 2022 season and are currently 3-1 with wins over Reedley and Mt. Whitney. They fell in a hard-fought overtime game to Clovis High.
They are coming off an 81-70 win over Sierra High School on Nov. 23. Javon Hicks led the Bears with 21 points, while Luke Machnik had 13.
Coach Vargas said that Bears will look to returning players, like All-CSL First Team selection and four year starter, Nic Esparza to lead the way.
"We will be led by four-year returner and 1st team all league selection Nic Esparza and Juniors Hicks, Machnik, Drew Cerda and Roshan Dail," Vargas said. "A couple newcomers that I expect to have an impact this season are Freshman Matthew Esparza and Sophomore Aaron Ramirez."
Coach Vargas hopes the team can continue to grow and compete for a Section title this season.
"Some expectations for the season are competing at a high level in our non-league schedule and hopefully in the mix to win a league title and get a good seed in the playoffs." Vargsa said.
The Bears returned to the court on Nov. 29 against Chowchilla High School. No score was available at presstime. They then will compete in a tournament beginning Dec. 7 to Dec. 10.
The Selma girls basketball team currently sit at 3-1 overall after falling 50-43 to Madera South High School on Nov. 22 in Madera.
The Selma Bears girls basketball team will host the 2022 Selma Shootout Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 at Selma High School. Eight teams will participate in the tournament. First round matchups are Fresno High against Kerman High School, Dinuba High against Sierra High School, Washington Union against El Diamante High and Selma High against Mendota High School.