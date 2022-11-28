The Selma Bears boys basketball teams hopes to take success from 2021 and build something special in 2022.

"This season we have a good nucleus of returning players from last season that went 17-11 and was able to win a home playoff game," said Jonathan Vargas, Selma High boys basketball coach. "We will play a very fast uptempo pace offensively and aggressive ball pressure type style defensively."

The Bears have already opened the 2022 season and are currently 3-1 with wins over Reedley and Mt. Whitney. They fell in a hard-fought overtime game to Clovis High. 

