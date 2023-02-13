Led by 27 points firm Luke Machnik and 21 points from Nic Esparza, the Selma Bears held off a late rally from the Hanford West Huskies to earn a 70-65 victory.
"Our guys just compete and play hard," said Jonathan Vargas, Selma High head coach. "Javon Hicks, Nic and Luke came in with a relentless attitude and led us to a big win."
The Bears, 20-7 overall and 4-4 in Tri-County Conference play, held a 43-28 halftime lead and held off the Huskies late rally to win.
The Bears fell to the Kingsburg Vikings 62-59 on Feb. 10 in the final game of the regular season in Kingsburg. Hicks finished with 17 points, while Machnik ended with 12 points.
Conner McFall led the Vikings with 24 points, while Noah Brown added 20 points in the win.
Selma earned the No. 6 seed seed in the Division II playoffs and will host Central High School in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Selma. A win, and the Bears would play the winner of the game between No. 3 seed Dinuba and No. 14 seed Buchanan High School. The quarterfinals would be played on Friday, Feb. 17.
"We are starting to peak a bit. The kids are playing loose and playing hard," Coach Vargas said. "Those are really three unique players that all bring something different to the table. When we get all three going, we are a pretty tough team to beat."
The Bears came out of the gates fast, jumping out to a 21-13 lead after the first quarter. Machnik took over in the second quarter, scoring 12 of his 27 points, to extend the Bears lead at halftime.
Hanford West outscored the Bears 16-7 in the third quarter to cut the lead to 50-44 entering the fourth quarter.
The Bears held a 64-54 lead with 2:12 left in the game, before the Huskies fought back but were unable to overcome the deficit.
Esparza, the lone senior on the Bears squad and was honored before the game on senior night, scored 10 of his 21 points in the final quarter to help seal the win.
Selma Boys soccer
The Selma Bwars earned a 3-1 win over the Washington Union Panthers on Feb. 6 in Selma. They ended the regular season on Feb. 10 against Kerman High.
The Bears earned the No. 11 seed in the CIF Central Section Division III playoffs and will face Mendota High on Feb. 14 in Mendota. No score was available at presstime. Quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16.
Selma girls soccer
The Selma Bears girls soccer team ended the regular season with a 1-0 win over Hanford West High on Feb. 9 in Selma.
The Bears were the champions of the TCC-Sequoia league. They earned the No. 4 seed in the Division V playoffs and will host Hoover High on Wednesday, Feb. 15. A win, and they would host the winner of the matchup between No. 5 seed Washington Union and No. 12 seed Fresno. Quarterfinals will be played on Friday, Feb. 17.
