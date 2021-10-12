The last time Dinuba and Selma met on the football field, the Bears rolled to a 50-7 victory. This was Dinuba's turn.
Emperor quarterback Casimiro Barragan led Dinuba to a 61-14 victory over the Bears at Dinuba’s Claud Hebert Field on Friday night in Dinuba.
Selma now takes a season record of 2-3 and a Central Sequoia League record of 1-1 into Friday’s Homecoming matchup at Staley Stadium with the Exeter Monarchs. Both the Bears and Monarchs defeated Hanford West for their only league win.
Last Friday night, Dinuba opened the scoring on the first play from scrimmage as Sebastian Olvera broke loose for a 58-yard touchdown run.
But the Bears answered right back as senior quarterback Paul Rodriguez found Nico Colado for a 16-yard touchdown run pass. Danny Ramirez added the extra point to tie the game at 7-all.
But the Emperors came back with 35 unanswered points to build a 42-14 lead. Three of those touchdowns came in the remainder of the first quarter.
Selma stopped the string of 35 straight points with a 12-yard scoring pass from Rodriguez to Beto Renaga.
The Bears finished with a balanced attack recording 101 passing yards and 208 rushing yards. Rodriguez finished with a season-high 101 passing yards and one interception.
Dinuba averaged 11.7 yards per play, recording of season high 492 yards.
