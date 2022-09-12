The Selma High Bears were done in from the start on Friday night against the Dinuba High Emperors in Selma.
The Emperors evened their season record at 2-2 with a 36-7 victory over the 0-4 Bears in the final non-league contest for both teams.
Dinuba jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first four minutes and 40 seconds on a 50-yard touchdown pass and a 48 yard touchdown run.
The Bears avoided the shut out by scoring early in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run by junior quarterback Drew Cerda. The touchdown capped a 72-yard, 12-play drive.
Selma resumes play Thursday night in Orange Cove in a Tri-County Conference opener against the 3-0 Reedley High School Pirates. Even though the two teams are in different divisions, it will count in the league standings. The two schools met for the first time in 1899.
Kickoff time is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the junior varsity game starting at 4:30 p.m.
Three of the Tri-County Kings Division teams are undefeated while the other has just one loss.
Five different Dinuba players found the end zone for the Emperors. Daniel de Santiago scored the first touchdown on a 50-yard pass from starting quarterback CJ Hernandez. Selma blocked the extra point but the Emperors came right back and scored on a 48-yard run by Diego Tuttle. Kristian Bobenrieth had the only touchdown in the second quarter, scoring from 28 yards out. Dinuba added two touchdowns in the third quarter and a pair of two point conversions to close out their scoring.
“I thought we competed with them fairly well,“ said Selma High head coach Art Francis, adding that he felt that if you took away the big plays, it was a 7-7 game. “We’ve got to get some more first downs on offense. I’m just happy that the boys came out and kinda competed. It didn’t look like that on the scoreboard but I think we are playing better and better every week. We just have to continue to improve.”
Dinuba won the game in the trenches, dominating the play against Selma’s young offensive line.
"But I think they will be good,” added the coach. “I think our kids are improving and looking forward to the competition.”
Tri-County Conference football standings
Kings Division: Kingsburg 4-0, CVC 4-0, Washington Union 2-1, Kerman 4-0, Selma 0-4.
Sequoia Division: Reedley 3-0, Exeter 3-1, Immanuel 0-3, Hanford West 2-2, Sierra Pacific 2-2.