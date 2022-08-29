Friday’s 40-35 loss to Madera felt like a win for the Selma High School football team. Nonetheless, the Bears will take an 0-2 record to Coalinga this Friday night.

Selma Head Coach Art Francis inserted junior Drew Cerda into Friday’s game and the Bears looked like a different team after their historic and crushing loss in the season opener. Selma led by a 35-26 count with 5:38 left in the game before the Coyotes scored the final two touchdowns.

Madera put together a 65-yard scoring drive and then got the ball right back as the Bears fumbled the ensuing kickoff at their own 35.

Tags

Recommended for you