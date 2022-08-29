Friday’s 40-35 loss to Madera felt like a win for the Selma High School football team. Nonetheless, the Bears will take an 0-2 record to Coalinga this Friday night.
Selma Head Coach Art Francis inserted junior Drew Cerda into Friday’s game and the Bears looked like a different team after their historic and crushing loss in the season opener. Selma led by a 35-26 count with 5:38 left in the game before the Coyotes scored the final two touchdowns.
Madera put together a 65-yard scoring drive and then got the ball right back as the Bears fumbled the ensuing kickoff at their own 35.
It took only three plays for Madera to go on top, as quarterback Ty Davis found leading receiver Ja’sean Gonzales for an 18-yard score.
‘Our kids played hard,” said coach Francis in the locker room after the game. I am really proud of them. Playing four quarters of football, we made some mistakes.”
The coach said that the Bears made progress on correcting the mistakes made in the 78-6 loss to Lemoore in the season opener.
“But we still have a long way to go,” said Coach Francis of his team. “We are trying to get our family structure back in, supporting each other and playing hard. We’ve just got to move forward and improve on our fundamentals. I’m proud of our kids.”
Despite being slowed by cramps, Cerda still had an excellent night statistically, finishing with 155 yards on 18 carries and 79 passing yards. The Bears’ top receiver is junior Javon Hicks, who caught three passes for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Anthony Roman had one reception for a 40-yard gain.
The Selma defense got a stop on the game’s opening series but couldn’t stop the Coyotes on their next two series as Madera jumped out to a 12-0 lead.
The Bears got on the scoreboard early in the second as Cerda found a wide-open Roman for a 40-yard gain before scoring on the next play, a keeper from 8 yards out.
But Madera answered back on their first play from scrimmage with a 75-yard touchdown pass.
The third quarter was by far the best 12 minutes played by a team that played in the Black and Orange on Thompson Avenue this year. Selma took a failed onside kick attempt and marched 52 yards in four plays with the touchdown coming on a 46-yard pass from Aidan Gomez to Hicks.
Selma got the ball back as junior Samuel Trejo recovered a Madera fumble at the Coyote 25.
Despite a holding penalty, Hicks found the end zone on a 21-yard pass from Cerda.
After the Bear defense stopped the Coyote offense, the Bears started a drive that ended on the first play of the final quarter on an 18-yard touchdown scamper by sophomore Irvin Prieto.
Madera cut the Selma lead to 28-26 before a 65-yard drive, highlighted by a 19-yard run by junior Noah Dominguez and a 42-yard run by Cerda set up Selma’s final touchdown of the night, a 4-yard run by Gomez with 7:09 remaining.
It took eight plays for the Coyotes to cut the Selma lead to 35-32 and 43 seconds for Madera to score the go-ahead touchdown.
Coalinga, after a 21-14 loss to Caruthers in their season opener, bounced back with a 39-15 victory over Templeton on the road last Friday. Horned Toads quarterback Noah Tasi has already thrown for seven touchdowns. His top receivers have been Devin Sanchez and sophomore Dylan Teixeira.