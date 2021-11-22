Basketball started its new season with a bang last week at Selma High School.
The varsity girls, coached by Paul Romig, rolled to a 66-11 victory over the Chowchilla Tribe on Nov. 15 in Selma.
The next night, the varsity boys, coached by Johnny Vargas, defeated future league opponent Reedley by a 71-30 score.
The boys’ next action will be on Monday, Nov. 29, as they host the Mission Oak Hawks. Results of three other games (played after our holiday deadline) will be published next week. The Lady Bears faced Mendota on Friday, Nov. 19; traveled to Orange Cove on Monday, Nov. 22. A Nov. 23 against Matilda Torres was canceled due to COVID protocols.
This Saturday, Selma heads to Madera South for a 1:30 p.m. game with the Stallions before going to Mission Oak on Monday, Nov. 29.
Two days after that, Selma plays two games on the opening day of the 47th annual Selma Shootout. The tournament, featuring 12 teams this year, is the oldest tournament in the valley.
After scoring five points in the opening quarter on Nov. 15, Chowchilla managed only two points in each of the next three periods.
Selma exploded for 32 points in the second quarter. Senior guard Mia Harris, who missed her first four shots and had just one first quarter point, netted 11 of her 15 points in the second quarter. Sophomore forward Chantel Rodriguez had nine of her game high 20 points and 11 rebounds in the first eight minutes.
Sophomore Emily Pallesi had four steals in the first quarter and scored six of her nine points in a second quarter explosion. Sophomore Julia Cuevas added nine points.
Defense helped the Selma boys to the Tuesday night victory. The Bears started only one senior and three sophomores. All three of those 10th graders scored in double figures. Junior Nick Estrada and sophomore Luke Machnik led the Bears with 19 points each. Sophomore Javon Hicks followed with 11 and sophomore Rochon Dail added 10.
After scoring 11 points in the second quarter, the Pirates made only one of 18 shot attempts from the floor in the second half.
When Esparza picked up his fourth foul with 6:23 left in the third quarter, Machnik went to work. He scored 13 of his 19 points in the quarter, along with one of the Bears’ three 3-pointers in the win.
“We've been working defensively, that has been our M.O. since the summer,” said Coach Vargas. “We knew that if we wanted to be competitive this year, we had to compete really hard on the defensive end.”
