The Selma Bears baseball team is heading into the 2023 season looking to reestablish the program as one of the contenders in the section.

“The team is focused on having a great attitude, being coachable and giving great effort on the field and off, because those are things they can control,” said John Hollett, Selma High head coach. “I feel like the team will have more depth than the last two years. This fall we worked hard on getting stronger and faster. We'll see how that will translate to the baseball field.”

The Bears, who will open the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Minarets High School in Minarets, return seven of the nine starters from last seasons squad, with only two of the returners being seniors.

Recommended for you