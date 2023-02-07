The Selma Bears baseball team is heading into the 2023 season looking to reestablish the program as one of the contenders in the section.
“The team is focused on having a great attitude, being coachable and giving great effort on the field and off, because those are things they can control,” said John Hollett, Selma High head coach. “I feel like the team will have more depth than the last two years. This fall we worked hard on getting stronger and faster. We'll see how that will translate to the baseball field.”
The Bears, who will open the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 10 against Minarets High School in Minarets, return seven of the nine starters from last seasons squad, with only two of the returners being seniors.
Selma will be led by returners: senior pitcher and first basemen Miguel Alvarado, junior pitcher and shortstop Drew Cerda, Jr. pitcher, shortstop and catcher Matt Mora, junior outfielder Ayden Valdez, sophomore first and third basemen Matheo Roque, and sophomore catcher Adam Ornelas. Coach Hollett said that freshman second basemen Rey Cruz will be a newcomer to watch on the team this season.
The Bears finished the 2022 season with an 8-19 overall record and were 3-9 in the Central Sequoia League. In 2021, they were 8-11 and 4-7 in league play. The Bears will compete in the new Tri-County Conference this season.
The last few seasons have been down years for the Bears, but Coach Hollett said that he hopes to continue to build Selma back into the program they want to be
“The league is going to be a lot different than we have ever had before. Essentially, we have two leagues with a higher division league and a lower division. We will be in the lower division, Sequoia,” Hollett said. “I feel like the standard for Selma Baseball is to compete for a league title. However, we have had a couple of down years for Selma. So, we are going to stay focused on the process of rebuilding our team first winning culture, while building character and integrity into our players.”