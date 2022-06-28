It is never to early to look schedules for the 2022 seasons. The Selma High Bears and Kingsburg Vikings football teams will enter 2022 with new eras beginning and entering a new Tri-County Athletic Conference.
Selma High
The Bears enter the 2022 season with a new head coach. Art Francis will lead the Bears in 2022, replacing Matt Logue who left to become the head coach at Sanger High School.
Selma will open the 2022 season on Friday, Aug. 19 against Lemoore High School at Staley Stadium in Selma. They then will travel to play the Madera High School Coyotes on Friday, Aug. 26 in Madera. The Coalinga Horned Toads are next on the schedule for Selma High on Friday, Sept. 2 in Coalinga.
The Bears will then return home for a non-league game against Dinuba High School on Friday, Sept. 9. They then travel to play Reedley High School on Sept. 16 in a non-league matchup before wrapping up their non-league slate on Friday, Sept 30 against Sierra Pacific High School in Selma. Both Reedley High and Sierra Pacific are members of the new Tri-County Athletic Conference, but games will be considered non-league games in 2022.
Selma’s league schedule will begin on Friday, Oct. 7 against Central Valley Christian High School in Selma. They then will host Washington Union High School on Friday, Oct. 14.
The Bears finish the regular season on the road against Kerman High School on Friday, Oct. 21 and will play Kingsburg High School on Friday, Oct. 28 in Kingsburg.
Kingsburg High
The Kingsburg Vikings football team will play five home games and five road games during the 2022 season. The Vikings won the 2021 Central Sequoia League championship.
The Vikings open the season on Aug. 19 hosting the Paso Robles Bearcats at Kingsburg High School. They then will be on the road for the next three games, starting with a game on Aug. 26 against Sunnyside High School in Fresno. They then will travel to play Dinuba High School on Sept. 2, before ending traveling to Visalia for a Thursday, Sept. 8 game against Golden West High School.
After a bye week, the Vikings return home to wrap up the non-league schedule against Tulare Union High School on Sept. 23.
Kingsburg opens play in the Tri-County Athletic Conference on Sept. 30 hosting Washington Union High School. They then will travel to play at Kerman High School on Oct. 7. They will return home for a game against Central Valley Christian on Oct. 14, before traveling to Reedley High School on Oct. 21.
The Vikings end the regular season on Oct. 28 hosting Selma High School.
The Tri-County Athletic Conference consists of ten schools in two different divisions. Teams in the new conference are CVC, Exeter, Hanford West High, Immanuel High, Kerman, Kingsburg, Reedley, Sierra Pacific, Selma and Washington Union.