The Kingsburg Vikings softball team's season ended on June 10 with a 10-0 loss to Buchanan High School in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division I Playoffs.
Kingsburg was coming off an 11-1 victory over Stockdale High School on June 8 in Kingsburg in the opening round of the playoffs. They end the season with a 18-9 record and a 9-2 record in the Central Sequoia League.
No stats were available for the game against Buchanan High School. In their game against Stockdale, the Vikings were led by Marissa Gonzalez who had three RBIs. Mia Estrada earned the victory on the mound, while also recording two RBIs at the plate. Carly Raven, Blaire Wilson and Brianna Vela each had one RBI.
Track and Field
The Selma High Bears track, and field team had three athletes qualify for the Central Section Masters meet. Audrey Gonzalez, Angelo Dominguez and Malachi Carrasco each qualified for the Master’s meet which will be held on Saturday, June 19 at Buchanan High in Clovis.
Gonzalez will compete in the long jump and triple jump events, while Dominguez qualified for the shot put and discus. Carrasco will also compete in the long jump and triple jump events.
