Richard Figueroa, former Selma High standout, earned a bronze medal while competing in the Junior Pan Am Games Dec.1 to Dec. 3 in Cali, Colombia.

Figueroa lost to Cuba’s Osmany Diversent Martinez in the semifinals, Figueroa bounced back to claim the bronze medal at 57 kg, taking out Fotis Papadopoulos of Canada, 11-3. He finished the day 2-1, earning a bronze-medal finish in the 57kg/125-pound weight class. Figueroa defeated Elkin Espana 10-6 in the quarterfinals match.

“It felt good to win a medal at the international level,” Figueroa said. “I was glad to be on the mat again and representing the United States of America once again.”

Figueroa is currently a freshman at Arizona State where he is a member of the Sun Devils Wrestling team. He has yet to compete this season in the Sun Devils.

