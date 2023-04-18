Rawhide split the series with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes after defeating the Quakes 7-5 Sunday afternoon. Sergio Gutierrez hit his first home run of the year for his first hit of the season. Visalia scored their seven runs off only four hits, but the team drew 12 walks.
Billy Corcoran earned his first win of the season after throwing 2.2 innings of relief. The Rawhide pitching staff struck out 11 Quakes batters, which is the seventh consecutive game with double digit strikeouts.
Rawhide travel to Stockton for a six-game road trip. Tuesday’s first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark is at 11 a.m. PT.