Rawhide lost to the Inland Empire 66ers 6-2, which extends the losing streak to eight games.
The Visalia pitching staff gave up 10 hits while striking out seven. Jacob Steinmetz takes his second consecutive loss after allowing three runs in less than five innings. Inland Empire’s Jorge Marcheco earned his first win of the year after throwing 5.2 scoreless innings. His ERA is now 0.87. Michael Darrell-Hicks threw 3.1 innings and earns his first save of the season.
The Rawhide scored their only two runs of the game in the eighth inning. Brett Johnson, Juan Corniel, and Manuel Pena doubled the Rawhide hit total and drove in two runs.