The Rawhide fell to the Inland Empire 66ers 4-2 in the series finale Sunday. With the win, Inland Empire takes the series four games to two. This is the second series win over the Rawhide for the 66ers.
Brock Jones took his fourth loss of the season after allowing four runs in four innings. He walked a career-high of six batters while striking out four. Rawhide relievers Liam Norris and Billy Corcoran combined for four scoreless innings.
The Rawhide did not have a hit until the fifth inning and did not score until the eighth inning. Alvin Guzman's double was the Rosa Brother's Milk first hit of the game. In the eighth, Anderdson Rojas drove in Gavin Conticello with an RBI single and Fernandez scored on same play due to a fielding error.