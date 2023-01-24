The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their coaching staffs for their Minor League teams for the 2023 season, including the group that will lead their Single-A affiliate, the Visalia Rawhide. At the helm for the Rawhide will be Manager Darrin Garner.

Garner will start his first season as the Manager of the Rawhide in 2023. This will mark Garner’s eighth season with the Diamondbacks and his second stint with the Rawhide after serving as bench coach in 2021.

Tyler Mark will be returning to Visalia in 2023 as the team’s pitching coach after retiring from his playing career at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Mark was a reliever for the Rawhide during parts of the 2018 and 2019 season. This will be Mark’s first season serving in this role after coaching the Dominican Summer League team in the same capacity in 2022.

Recommended for you