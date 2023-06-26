Before she starts the next chapter of her life as a freshman in college, former Kingsburg High Vikings softball standout Carly Raven suited to represent Kingsburg for the last time.
Raven was the lone representative for Kingsburg during the City/County All-Star Game on June 21 at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.
“I am excited to represent Kingsburg one last time. I am excited for my next journey; it is going to be exciting to go play at the next level,” Raven said.
Raven started at first base for the County squad and played three innings. She will continue her academic and softball career at the University of California-Berkely (CAL).
“It is cool to be playing in the PAC-12 from such a small town,” Raven said.
Raven said that representing Kingsburg one final time was an honor.
“It has meant a lot to me because I came from such a small town, so softball has been my life since I was young,” Raven said. “It has meant a lot to me, and I put so much time into it and work and I am excited to play this game tonight.”
Raven was named Tri-County Conference Kings Division Co-Player of the Year as a senior at Kingsburg. Raven was second on the team with a .493 batting average. She had 36 hits, 16 RBIs and two home runs during the season. She also finished with a team-leading 14 stolen bases and 27 runs scored.
Raven joins an impressive list of student-athletes who have come from Kingsburg High and currently play softball at the Division I level. Former Vikings’ Taryn Irigoyen (Fresno State), Marissa Gonzalez (South Carolina) and Marissa Montelongo (Saint Mary’s) have all recently graduated from Kingsburg and went ton to play division I softball over the past three years.
“Since I have played with [those] fellow teammates, I have always looked up to them,” Raven said. "It is cool that I get to follow in their footsteps.”
Selma High Bears Marissa Vasquez was the lone representative for the Selma Bears in the City/County All-Star Game. Vasquez was a TCC Kings Division All-First team selection for helping lead the Bears to the playoffs. Vasquez finished her senior season with 19 hits, seven RBIs and nine runs scored for the Bears.
The County squad defeated the City Squad 6-3.