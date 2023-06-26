Before she starts the next chapter of her life as a freshman in college, former Kingsburg High Vikings softball standout Carly Raven suited to represent Kingsburg for the last time.

Raven was the lone representative for Kingsburg during the City/County All-Star Game on June 21 at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.

“I am excited to represent Kingsburg one last time. I am excited for my next journey; it is going to be exciting to go play at the next level,” Raven said.

Recommended for you