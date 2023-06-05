The Tri-County Conference Kings Division recently announced its All-League Teams, and several locals were honored. 

Kingsburg Vikings senior Carly Raven and freshman Jocelynn Gonzalez were chosen as Co-Players of the Year.

Gonzalez and Raven helped lead the Vikings to a TCC Kings Division Championship with a 7-1 record. The Vikings ended the season with a 17-7-1 record and earned the No. 6 seed in the Division I playoffs before falling to Buchanan High. 

