The Tri-County Conference Kings Division recently announced its All-League Teams, and several locals were honored.
Kingsburg Vikings senior Carly Raven and freshman Jocelynn Gonzalez were chosen as Co-Players of the Year.
Gonzalez and Raven helped lead the Vikings to a TCC Kings Division Championship with a 7-1 record. The Vikings ended the season with a 17-7-1 record and earned the No. 6 seed in the Division I playoffs before falling to Buchanan High.
Gonzalez led the team, batting .513 with a team-leading eight home runs, 36 RBIs, 40 hits and 10 doubles. She also went 12-5 overall on the mound for the Vikings. Raven was second on the team with a .493 batting average. She had 36 hits, 16 RBIs and two home runs during the season. She will be attending the University of California-Berkley (CAL) next season. She also finished with a team-leading 14 stolen bases and 27 runs scored.
Selma Bears Elissa Olea was chosen as Pitcher of the Year, while Sophia Roque was chosen as the Offensive Player of the Year. Kingsburg's Jose Salinas was named Coach of the Year. Sierra Pacific's Andrea Solis was named the Kings Divisions Golden Glove Award winner.
The Bears finished the season with a 13-10-1 record and made it to the quarterfinals of the Division III playoffs. Olea finished 10-8 overall on the season on the mound. Roque batted .371 with seven home runs, 26 hits, 17 RBIs and 24 runs scored during the season. She also added seven doubles.
Kingsburg's Rylee Jones and Selma's Marissa Vasquez were chosen to the First Team.
Jones batted .435 with three home runs and 18 RBIs. Selma’s Vasquez finished the season with 19 hits, seven RBIs and nine runs scored for the Bears.
Both Kingsburg and Selma had three representatives on the All-League Second Team. Reygan Jones, Ava Irigoyen and Sammy Gomez were chosen for Kingsburg, while Khamara Dement, Marina Hernandez and Stacy Garcia were Selma's selections.
Kingsburg's Riley Castellanos, Jasmine Rincon and Alyanna Gonzlaes were Honorable Mentions.
Sierra Pacific's Brinnon Beigel was chosen to the Kings Divisions All-League First Team. Kennedy Usher was named a second team selection.
Beigel batted .429 with a home run, 27 hits and 13 RBIs for the Golden Bears.
The Tri-County Conference Sequoia League All-League teams were announced, and the Selma Bears and Hanford West Huskies had players make teams.
Selma’s Drew Cerda was chosen as Co-Most Outstanding Pitcher of the Year, while Nic Esparza was chosen as Most Outstanding Defender.
Cerda was 4-4 on the season with 57 strikeouts.
Miguel Alvarado was Selma’s lone representative on the All-League First Team. Huskies Brenden Lopez also made the First Team.
Alvarado led the Bears with a .319 batting average. He had 29 hits and 16 RBIs on the season.
Hanford West’s Bret Barragan, King Mitre and Sammy Sandoval were chosen to the All-League Second Team. Selma’s Rey Cruz II Jacob Hernandez, Logan McCracken and Mateo Roque each were chosen to the Second Team.