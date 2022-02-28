When Arieana Arias had her hand raised as the winner of the 116-pound weigh division at the CIF State Championships it was dream come true. The Selma High junior came from a 4-0 deficit after the first two periods and secured a takedown over Clovis East’s Isabella Gonzales to earn a 6-4 victory in overtime to capture the title at the State Championships held Feb. 25-27 at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
“Winning the state title has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl,” Arias said. “When I got my hand raised it was such a surreal moment and it made me very emotional kind of like it was a dream”
Entering the third period, Arias found herself trailing 4-0 to Gonzales. Arias took down Gonzales and had a near fall to tie the match.
“I would have to say that it would be my finals match, I was down in the last round and ended up getting a takedown and back points which tied up the match and went into overtime,” Arias said. “At that moment I was so pumped up and wanted the win so bad.”
Arias run in the State Championships started with a pin fall victory in 1 minute, 23 seconds in the round of 32 over Natalie Scott from Vintage High School. Arias then got off to a quick start in the round of 16 match against Kaitlin Castro from Bishop Amat High School. After an early takedown and near fall in the first period, she went on to pin Castro in the second period to advance to the quarterfinals.
Arias kept rolling in the quarterfinals with an 8-2 win over Northview High’s Leilani Lazaro. In the semifinals, Arias would be in her toughest match of the tournament up to that point against Isabella Ngo from Dixon High School. The two wrestlers went into two overtimes tied at 0-0 when Arias scored an escape to take the win.
Selma High is no stranger to having success in the CIF Girls State Championships since it became an official event in 2011. As a team, Selma High is the all-time winningest program capturing three state titles, winning state championships consecutively from 2016-2018.
The Bears have also had four individual state champions, with Gracie Figueora and Alleida Martinez winning four-straight state titles from 2015-2018. Jerzie Estarda won two state championships and Biri Mendoza won the first girls state title for the school in 2011. Arias became the fifth girl to win a title.
Being a part of the history that Selma High has in the event and girls wrestling is not lost on Arias.
“It was such a great accomplishment,” Arias said. “I hope one day I can be just as great as Gracie Figueroa and Alleida Martinez”
Arias said that one of the motivating factors for her in her run to a state championship was the support she received during the four-days in Bakersfield.
“Seeing all of my team Selma family travel all this way just to see me wrestle in the finals made me want to leave it all on the mat,” Arias said. “I couldn’t have done any of this without the sacrifice of my parents and my coaches for always believing in me even when I didn’t believe in myself, I can’t thank them enough.”
Kimo Leia finishes in fourth place
Selma High Bears boys wrestler Kimo Leia finished in fourth-place in the 138-pound weight class at the CIF State Championships. Leia won his first match 16-2 over Nicolas Barajas from Newark Memorial High. He then had a 19-4 technical fall victory over Clovis High’s Matthew Terrence to advance to the quarterfinals.
Leia pinned Poway’s Johnny Lopez in 5:39 to advance to the semifinals. Leia fell to Beau Mantanona from Palm Desert 7-5 which sent him into the consolation bracket. After a pinfall victor over Los Gatos High’s Ethan Parco, Leia advanced to the third-place match. He would fall 11-6 to Poway’s Lopez in a rematch of the quarterfinals match.
Selma High’s Damian Alvarez earned seventh place in the 133-pound weight class.