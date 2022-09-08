miagilcrest.jpg
Buy Now

Mia Gilcrest of COS is photographed in a recent game. 

 COS Athletics

One of California's top returning community college women's volleyball players is set to lead College of the Sequoias in pursuit of a seventh straight postseason appearance.

Mia Gilcrest headlines the Giants' 14-woman roster after earning first-team All-Central Valley Conference and All-Northern California Region honors in 2021.

"She was such a huge asset for us last season," Giants coach Kim Rix said. "We're thrilled she's back, and she's even stronger than she was last season."

Recommended for you