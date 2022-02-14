The brackets have been announced for both the basketball and soccer playoffs and several local teams have a chance to win a Central Section Championship. Here are where some of the local teams will begin the chase for a championship.
Boys Basketball
Division II
The Lemoore Tigers basketball team (17-9, 7-3) earned the No. 3 seed in the Division II playoffs and will host No. 14 seed Frontier High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15. With a win, the Tigers would host the winner of the game between No. 6 seed Arroyo Grande and No. 11 seed Hoover High School. The second round of playoffs will be played Thursday, Nov. 17. Semifinals are on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and finals are on Thursday, Feb. 24 at highest seeds home sites.
The Hanford High Bullpups (17-10, 6-4) earned the No. 12 seed and will travel to face No. 5 seed Stockdale High School. With a win they would play the winner of No. 4 seed Liberty-Bakersfield and No. 13 seed Mission Prep.
Division III
The Kingsburg Vikings (17-9, 6-4) earned the No. 3 seed in the Division III Playoffs and hosted No. 14 seed Roosevelt High School on Tuesday, Feb. 15. With a victory, the Vikings would host the winner of the game between No. 6 seed South High School (Bakersfield) and No. 11 seed Pioneer Valley High School (Santa Maria).
Hanford West High School (15-12, 7-5) picked up the No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 seed El Diamante High on Tuesday, Feb. 15. With a win, they would host either No. 5 seed Sierra Pacific or No. 12 seed Immanuel High School.
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears (21-5, 11-0) earned the No. 5 seed in the Division III playoffs and will host No. 12 seed Immanuel High on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Selma High (15-10, 6-6) earned the No. 8 seed and hosted No. 9 seed Tulare Western High School on Feb. 15. They would face the No. 1 seed Golden Valley or No. 16 seed Washington Union in the second round.
Division v
The Corcoran Boys basketball team earned the No. 8 seed and will host Chowchilla High on Feb. 15. A win, and they would play No. 1 seed Strathmore or No. 16 seed Avenal.
Girls Basketball
Division II
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears (20-7, 11-0) earned the No. 4 seed in the Division II Playoffs and will host No. 13 seed Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, Feb. 16. With a win, the Golden Bears would host no. 5 seed Golden Valley or No. 12 seed Arvin in the second round of playoffs on Friday, Feb. 18. The semifinals are schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 23 and the Finals are scheduled to be played Friday, Feb. 25 at higher seeds home site.
The Hanford High Bullpups (16-9, 9-1) received the No. 11 seed and travel to play No. 6 seed Mission Prep High on Feb. 16.
Division III
The Selma Bears (19-10, 7-5) earned the No. 11 seed and will travel to play No. 6 seed Mira Monte. A win and they would play No. 3 seed West High or No. 14 seed Centennial.
The Hanford West Huskies received the No. 12 seed and will travel to face No. 5 Bakersfield Christian. A win and the Huskies would play No. 4 seed McFarland or No. 13 seed Golden West High.
Division IV
The Corcoran High Panthers (21-3, 8-2) girls basketball team are the top overall seed in the Division IV playoffs and will host No. 16 seed Mendota High. A win, and the Panthers would play No. 8 seed Kingsburg High (15-14, 7-5) or No. 9 seed Orange Cove High School.
SOCCER
Boys Soccer
Division III
The Lemoore High school boys soccer team earned the No. 12 seed and will travel to play No. 5 seed Madera South High on Wednesday, Feb. 16. A win and they would play No. 4 seed Mission Oak or No. 13 seed Fresno High. The Second round of playoffs will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, with semifinals being played on Feb. 22 and the finals being held on Feb. 25 or Feb. 26.
Division IV
The Selma Bears received the No. 5 seed and host No. 12 Yosemite on Feb. 16. A win and the Bears will play No. 4 seed Orange Cove High School or No. 13 seed San Joaquin Memorial.
Division V
The Sierra Pacific Golden Bears earned the No 2 seed in the playoffs and will host Chowchilla High on Wednesday, Feb. 16. A win and they would host No. 7 seed Hoover High or No. 10 seed Washington Union.
Division VI
Girls soccer
Division II
The Kingsburg Vikings girls’ soccer team earned the No. 14 seed and traveled to play No. 3 seed Bullard High on Feb. 15. A win and they would play the winner of No. 6 seed Madera or No. 11 seed El Diamante. The second round of playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 17, semifinals are on Tuesday, Feb.22 with the finals being played Thursday, Feb. 24.
Division III
The Hanford High Bullpups received the No. 9 seed and will travel to face No. 8 Madera South. A win and the Bullpups would play No. 1 seed Exeter High or No. 16 seed Frontier High.
Sierra Pacific earned the No. 13 seed and travel to play No. 4 seed Templeton High. A win and the Golden Bears play No. 5 Bakersfield Christian or No. 12 seed Mission Oak High School.
Division IV
The Selma Bears earned the No. 11 seed and traveled to No. 6 Caruthers on Feb. 15. No score was available at press time. The Bears would play No. 3 Ridgeview or No. 14 seed Orcutt with a win over Caruthers.