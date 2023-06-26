Representing Hanford West on the softball field for the past four years has meant everything to Aislynn Ortiz.

Ortiz was able to suit up in her Huskies one final time representing the team at the City/County All-Star Game June 21 at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.

"I was proud to be able to throw on the uniform one last time, I knew when I got the chance, I had to represent it well, Ortiz said.

Recommended for you