Representing Hanford West on the softball field for the past four years has meant everything to Aislynn Ortiz.
Ortiz was able to suit up in her Huskies one final time representing the team at the City/County All-Star Game June 21 at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.
"I was proud to be able to throw on the uniform one last time, I knew when I got the chance, I had to represent it well, Ortiz said.
Ortiz came into the game as a pinch-runner in the second inning of the Counties 6-3 win over City. She then played center field for an inning. She will be continuing to play softball at College of the Sequoias in Visalia.
Before the game started, Ortiz led the County squad in helping honor her former teammate Marissa Cardona who died in January of 2022. Ortiz asked her teammates on the County team to hold up two fingers during the national anthem to honor Marissa.
"It was important for me to share this with the girls because to me, holding up the two during the national anthem means something special," Ortiz said. "It's a reminder to have hope and inspiration, to play for something bigger than yourself."
While it was her last time wearing the Huskies jersey, Ortiz will always remember her time playing for Hanford West.
"Playing softball at Hanford West means hustle, work ethic and communication," Ortiz said." Softball has positively influenced my life in many different aspects, every day is a lesson learned."
Ortiz said she felt honored to be selected to play in the All-Star game alongside so many other great athletes from around the Central Valley.
"I really enjoyed playing with this amazing group of girls, I want to thank them for joining me in representing and honoring Marissa," Ortiz said. "We are all softball players just like her, and it’s nice to see that your softball sisters will have your back."
Sierra Pacific’s Andrea Solis also played in the game as a member of the County squad. Solis will be continuing her academic and softball career at McPherson College in Kansas. Solis started at third base for the County squad in the game.