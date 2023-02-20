Isaiah Morales is heading to the CIF State Championships following winning the Central Section Masters wrestling tournament.
Morales won the 287-pound division at the Masters meet held on Feb. 17-18 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Morales entered as the No. 5 seed in the tournament and opened with a pinfall victory over Parker Smith from Clovis North. He pinned Smith in just 38 seconds.
Morales then scored his second straight pinfall victory in the round of 16 pinning Centennial High’s Silas Akins in 39 seconds.
He earned a 2-1 decision over the No. 4 seed in the tournament Gary Avila from Bullard High. Morales advanced to the semifinals with the win.
In the semifinals, Morales upset No. 1 seed Zachary Limon of Clovis High by pinfall victory in the second period.
Morales clinched the title with a 3-2 decision victory over No. 3 seed Alec Dnasby of Buchanan High School.
The CIF State Championships will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23, 24 and 25 in Bakersfield.
The Lemoore High girls basketball team advanced to the second round of the Division III playoffs after a 50-43 win over No. 10 seed Morro Bay on Feb. 14 in Lemoore.
The No. 7 seed Tigers traveled to play No. 2 seed Porterville High on Feb. 16 in Porterville.
Porterville raced out to an early 22-8 lead after the first quarter of play and went on to win 53-35. No stats were available for the game.
The Tigers ended the season with a 15-13 overall record.
The Lemoore Tigers boys basketball team was upset in the first round of the Central Section Division II playoffs
The No. 1 seed Tigers fell to the No. 16 seed Sunnyside High 53-42 on Feb. 15 in Lemoore.
It was the Tigers first loss since December 29 and only their second loss in the final 18 games.
The Tigers end the season winning the West Yosemite League championship after going 10-0 in league play. They finished the season 21-7 overall.
The Lemoore High girls soccer teams season ended in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs. The No. 15 seed Tigers upset the No. 2 seed Independence High on Feb. 15 in Bakersfield. The game was tied 3-3 after regulation, before the Tigers won 4-3 in a shootout.
Lemoore then fell to No. 10 seed Centennial High 3-1 on Feb. 17. No stats were available.
The No. 3 seed Tigers boys soccer teams season came to a close on Feb. 14 after a 3-0 loss to No. 14 seed Lompoc High in Lemoore in the first round of the Division IV playoffs.
Lemoore ends with a 10-12 overall record.
The Lemoore Tigers softball team opened their 2023 season on Feb. 16 with a 4-2 loss to Coalinga High in Lemoore.
Jaden Lopez had one RBI, while Aaliyah Rodriguez had two doubles.
The Tigers return to the field on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against Madera High in Lemoore.