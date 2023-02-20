Isaiah Morales is heading to the CIF State Championships following winning the Central Section Masters wrestling tournament.

Morales won the 287-pound division at the Masters meet held on Feb. 17-18 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Morales entered as the No. 5 seed in the tournament and opened with a pinfall victory over Parker Smith from Clovis North. He pinned Smith in just 38 seconds. 

