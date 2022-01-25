With less than one month to go before the start of the softball season, The Enterprise-Recorder caught up with local student-athletes who are looking to succeed during the 2022 season.
Marissa Montelongo had a breakout freshman season playing for the Saint Mary’s Gales softball team in 2021. Among COVID chaos she said she is looking to continue to grow in her sophomore season at Saint Mary’s.
“I had a lot of adversity last year, and this year I just came in with so much more knowledge of the game,” Montelongo said. “I know what to expect in game situations and in pressure situations and overall, I am excited to show what I have to offer this year.”
The former Kingsburg Vikings standout said she is looking forward to competing against some of the best teams in the nation.
“This year we are traveling a lot and playing some top-notch teams, and I am just looking forward to seeing how we compete this year against those teams,” Montelongo said. “Saint Mary's is coming in with a strong team this year and I am so excited to beat some of these bigger teams.”
After starting 33 games for the Gaels in 2021, Montelongo is primed for another solid season in 2022. Despite being a starter as a freshman, she said that she is not taking for granted having to work hard to stay in the lineup. During her freshman season, Montelongo had 17 hits and 11 RBIs. She led the team with eight stolen bases.
“I wouldn't say I am comfortable going into season just because I know there are a lot of positions still up for grabs. I will always compete for a spot on the field and in the lineup and never settle with that comfortable feeling of having a spot secured,” Montelongo said. “With that being said, I feel like I am going into this season with more knowledge about the game and what needs to be done to win.”
She also said that she worked on preparations off the field that will hopefully help her become a better player.
“Off-season is never something you should take lightly. For me, the off-season is my chance to get one step ahead of everyone. Yes, there is hitting, fielding and staying in shape but to me it's so much more,” Montelongo said. “Because we are doing so much during the season and there is school to focus on as well, I use the off-season to prepare my body for what is about to come. Through rehab and eating right, I want my body to be prepared for the long days ahead of me.”
While the Saint Mary’s still has a few weeks to go before opening the season, Montelongo is excited for the new challenges. Saint Mary’s open the season on Feb. 11 beginning a two-game series against Montanan University. The Gaels will play here in the Valley on Tuesday, April 5 when they play a double-header against Fresno State at Margie Wright Field.
“This team this year has a strong and unique bond which ultimately will reflect how we play. We love each other like a family but are not hesitant to push each other to get better,” Montelongo said. “Our goal this year is to ultimately place high in our conference and beat some good teams such as BYU.”
