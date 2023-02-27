javogn.jpg
Javohn Garcia attempts a layup in a recent COS game. 

 Norma Foster/COS Athletics

College of the Sequoias men's basketball standouts Terri Miller and Javohn Garcia proved again why they were selected the co-Most Valuable Players of the Central Valley Conference, and are likely soon to receive All-State honors.

Miller and Garcia combined for 39 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks while leading the third-seeded Giants to a 90-57 victory over No. 19 San Mateo on Feb. 25 at Porter Field House in the second round of the Northern California Regional playoffs.

Sequoias advances to host No. 6 Redwoods in one of four NorCal Regional finals at 7:30 p.m. March 4 in the nightcap of a doubleheader with the college's women's team. Admission into Porter Field House, as set by the California Community College Athletic Association, is $12 general and $8 for identified students, faculty and staff, seniors over 60 and children younger than 12.

