College of the Sequoias men's basketball standouts Terri Miller and Javohn Garcia proved again why they were selected the co-Most Valuable Players of the Central Valley Conference, and are likely soon to receive All-State honors.
Miller and Garcia combined for 39 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocks while leading the third-seeded Giants to a 90-57 victory over No. 19 San Mateo on Feb. 25 at Porter Field House in the second round of the Northern California Regional playoffs.
Sequoias advances to host No. 6 Redwoods in one of four NorCal Regional finals at 7:30 p.m. March 4 in the nightcap of a doubleheader with the college's women's team. Admission into Porter Field House, as set by the California Community College Athletic Association, is $12 general and $8 for identified students, faculty and staff, seniors over 60 and children younger than 12.
The winner moves on to the California Community College Athletic Association's State Final Eight tournament, scheduled for March 9 and 11-12 at West Hills College-Lemoore's Golden Eagle Arena.
"I always feel like if we do our job for 40 minutes, at some point we should get going a little bit. And I thought that happened tonight," Giants coach Dallas Jensen said. "I thought Terri Miller was just dominant on the interior, on both ends. I thought he rebounded it. He scored it. He had great pace and tempo. I thought JG got rolling there in the second half. And all of our guys just contributed across the board. When we have the ability to play inside out and really value possession and make teams work, we're really hard to beat."
For a team that has beaten its opposition by an average margin of 22.7 points while winning 21 consecutive games -- tied with Fullerton for the longest active streak in the state, Sequoias got off to a relatively sluggish start against San Mateo (14-16).
The Bulldogs led 15-13 with 14 minutes and 2 seconds remaining in the first half following a jumper by Kiahn Nice.
But with Miller (Clovis North High) delivering four points, six rebounds, three assists and a block; and Garcia (Columbus, Ohio) contributing four points, the Giants closed the first half on a 31-13 run that allowed them to take a 16-point lead into the locker room. Tyjean Burrell (Sacramento) added nine points to the run.
"We just had to keep playing our brand of basketball," Miller said. "Like coach (Jensen) said before the game, just play our way and no one can beat us. And that's what we did."
Sequoias was never seriously threatened in the second half, with its lead expanding to its largest margin at 35 points (87-52) on a Tre'von Martin (Las Vegas) dunk with 1:38 left in the game.
Miller and Garcia each scored 10 points in the second half as the Giants pulled away.
"The first half was maybe a lot of playoff jitters early on, and I thought there were a lot of whistles early on, both ways. And that makes it hard to get in any kind of rhythm," Jensen said. "But I also thought the refs did a great job of establishing what they were looking for. And the other thing is I thought San Mateo came out extremely well prepared. Coach (Mike) Marcial does an incredible job. I thought they had a gameplan early and they executed it and made shots and defended it. I just thought as the game went along, we stayed true to who we are and our identity, and some of our skill and talent took over as the game went along."
Miller delivered 20 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and a block, while Garcia finished with 19 points, four steals, two rebounds, two blocks and an assist.
The Giants' starting five also saw Burrell contribute 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal; Jose Cuello (Harlem, N.Y.) with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals; and Cameron Clark (Snellville, Ga.) with six points and five rebounds.
Sequoias' bench also delivered in a big way, getting significant contributions from its second five, led by six points, three rebounds and a block from Samuel Bazunga (Paris, France).
"Tonight was the best he's played all year, the minutes he gave us," Jensen said. "He was physical. He defended it well. He attacked the cup, big rebounds. I was really, really proud of him because he's got all the tools to do it and the physical makeup. It's really just a matter for him to play aggressive and assertive and rely on some of those athletic abilities."
The Giants also received seven points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal from Tyree Gill (Sacramento); five points and two rebounds from Martin; three points, two rebounds, and a block from Alex Argandar (Modesto); and three points two rebounds, two assists and a steal from Omari Nesbit (Sacramento).
"It just seems like over the last 10 to 14 days, we're seeing positive strides," Jensen said of his second unit. "Because a lot of them are freshmen, and all of a sudden things are starting to click and they are starting to understand those habits they have in practice transition into games. Now, they are working every single day, and it's making our team that much better."
Up next for Sequoias is Golden Valley Conference champion Redwoods (26-3), which opened the postseason Feb. 25 by defeating No. 11 Cosumnes River 76-66 for its eighth straight win.
The then third-seeded Giants beat the No. 14 Corsairs 88-64 at Porter Field House last season in the second round of the NorCal Regionals.
"(Redwoods) coach (Ryan) Bisio is one of the best coaches in the state. I really believe that," Jensen said. "I know they are a little isolated up in Eureka, but he does an amazing job. They are always well-prepared. They are true to who they ate. They don't beat themselves. There is a reason they are 26-3. They are very smart. They have a big in the middle who is averaging like 17 points and 17 rebounds and shooters all over the perimeter. So, they will be very good. They will be very well prepared. We just need to make sure we have a good week of practice and try to put ourselves in position to be as successful as possible next week."
The Giants are out to reach the state's Final Eight for the fourth straight championship season, and for the fifth time since 2016.
Sequoias reached the state semifinals last season before losing 71-65 to eventual champion San Francisco.
The Giants haven't won a state men's basketball title since 1982. Sequoias also won state in 1953.
"I think we have a good chance to win it," Miller said. "I think we have the biggest chance, honestly, out of everybody to win the championship this year. Because I have confidence in my team. I believe in them that much."