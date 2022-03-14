Alleida Martinez has done it again. The former Selma High standout capped of her college career winning the 116-pound NAIA National Title during the NAIA Women’s Wrestling National Invitational held March 11 and 12 in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Martinez entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the 116-pound weight division. She dominated the division, including defeating Salyna Shotwell from Lie University (Georgia) 12-0 in the finals. Martinez defeated Tara Othman from Southern Oregon in 1 minute 24 seconds in the semifinals.
Martinez finished the season undefeated and was coming off winning a CCC Conference Championship. As a freshman in 2018-2019 season Martinez won the 109-pound NAIA AND WCWA National Titles. That was the last time that she competed for and won a National Title as the last two seasons Nationals were canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
She opened the tournament with a 10-0 win in just 41 seconds over Alyssa Sanchez from Central Christian College of Kansas. She continued her dominance in the Round of 16 with a 12-2 win over Hailey Holland from Lyon College. It took Martinez just 1 minute, 10 seconds to earn the win.
Martinez advanced to the semifinals after pinning Carol Johnson from Southern Oregon in 55 seconds.
Martinez outscored her opponents 48-2 over the five matches she competed in at the NAIA Women’s Wrestling National Invitational. Martinez was a four-time California State Champion during her four years at Selma High School. She graduated from Selma High in 2018.
Figueroa, who entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the 136-pound weight division, won her opening match by defeating Samantha Barragan from Life Pacific 10-0. She then earned a 12-1 win over Abbie Jones from Baker College in the Round of 16. Figueroa advanced to the semifinals after defeating her teammate Louisa Schwab by pin fall.
In the semifinals, Figueroa defeated Randi Robison from Campbellsville 2-1 to advance to the championship match against the No.1 seed Adaugo Nwachukwu (Iowa Wesleyan). Nwachukwu defeated Figueroa 13-3 in the final match to win the 136-pound division. Figueroa finished in second place and earned All-American honors.
In the 2019-20 season, Figueroa was one of three Oaks wrestlers to go undefeated and won the CCC Championship at 130-pounds. She was named an All-American at the end of the season.
Figueroa was also coming off winning a CCC Conference Championship. She is a two-time All-American and as a freshman during the 2018-2019 season, she won a 116-pound WCWA National Title in 2019 and finished in second place at the NAIA National Tournament.
Figueroa was a four-time California State champion during her time at Selma High. She graduated in 2018, after along with Martinez, helped lead Selma High to three straight team State Championships.
Menlo College finished in third place overall out of 35 teams that competed. They finished just 1.5 points behind second place Southern Oregon. Campbellsville won the overall team National Championship.