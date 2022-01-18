Menlo College’s Alleida Martinez, former Selma High wrestling standout, earned first-place in the 116-pound division on Jan. 15 at the York College Open. Gracie Figueroa, also a former Selma High standout, finished in third place in the 143-pound division.

Martinez, who is in her final year at Menlo College, opened the tournament with a pin fall victory over Alexis Allen from Colorado Mesa College. She then defeated Mystyque Anderson in 57 seconds and earned a technical fall over Emily Ferguson to reach the finals.

In the final match, Martinez earned a 5-1 decision win over Camille Fournier (Texas Wesleyan) to capture the top spot.

Figueroa, who is competing in a different weight-class in her final year at Menlo College, took third place. After pinning Karstin Hollen from Chardon in 24 seconds to open the tournament, she then earned a 11-1 victory over Ashlee Vaughn from Oklahoma City University in the quarterfinals.

Figueroa fell to Adaugo Nwachukwu from Iowa Wesleyan by pin fall in the semifinals. Figueroa rebounded with a pin fall win over Alexis Lopez (Grand View) in the consolation semifinals. She defeated Kaylee Lacy (Colorado Mesa University) 11-1 to earn third place.

Recommended for you

Load comments