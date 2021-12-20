After being out of action since Nov. 6 with a hand injury, Tristan Lujan returned to the mat on Dec. 19 for the Michigan State Spartans wrestling team.
Lujan, a former Selma High standout, defeated Olivet College’s Emmett Kettel by Fall in 1 minute, 39 seconds to help Michigan State to a 41-0 victory over host school Olivet College in Olivet, Michigan. The Spartans also defeated Division III power Baldwin Wallace 37-9 to move to 5-0 in duals this season. Lujan did not wrestle in the Baldwin Wallace dual.
Lujan came out in the first with the takedown before adding a four-point near fall and two-point near fall in quick succession, but Kettel got free before another Lujan takedown and near fall led to Lujan finishing the pin at the 1:39 mark.
Lujan, 4-2 this season, is currently in his sophomore season at Michigan State. The Spartans return to the mat Jan. 1 and 2 when they travel to the Southern Scuffle in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Kingsburg High Wrestling
The Kingsburg Vikings wrestling team had two wrestlers place at the 2021 Zinkin Classic held Dec. 17 and 18 in Clovis. Leo Macias finished in third place in the 114-pound weight class, while Alec Venbebber had a fourth-place finish in the 121-pound weight division.
Macias was the fourth seed and opened the tournament with a pinfall victory over Noah Alamo of Northview High School. He then defeated Jacob Estrada of Monache by a 9-3 decision. Macias faced no. 5 seed Aiden Simmons in the quarterfinals and picked up a 9-5 victory. In the semifinals, Macias was matched up with the No. 1 seed in the tournament Koda Holeman from Clovis High. Macias fought hard but fell 8-6. Macias rebounded in the third-place match defeating Clovis West’s Leo Maestas.
Venbebber entered the tournament unseeded and opened with a pinfall victory over Bakersfield High’s Johnny Becerra 3:36 into the match. He then scored a 8-3 upset victory over No. 8 seed Ethan Grimminger of Servite. Venbebber would fall to No. 1 seed Dominic Mendez of Righetti High School bu pinfall, before rebounding with a 9-0 win over Gurjaan Bhangu of Central. After a pinfall win over No. 5 seed Kekoa Ogawa of Central Catholic and a 3-2 decision win over No. 7 seed Tallon Chambers of Livermore, Venbebber fell to Mendez once again in the third-place match.
